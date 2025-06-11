Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sir Keir Starmer to visit Canada

CANADA, October 6 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Keir Starmer, will visit Ottawa, Ontario, from June 14 to 15, 2025.

Canada and the United Kingdom have shared history and enduring ties. Prime Minister Starmer’s visit will strengthen the long-standing economic and security partnership between the two nations – and deliver growth and prosperity for our peoples.

The conversations between the leaders will carry forward into the 2025 G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.