BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA INSPIRES THE BAD GUYS TO DO GOOD

DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2 Partners with BGCA for a New National “Do Good” Campaign

ATLANTA, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2 arrives in theaters on August 1, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is teaming up with the film and the acclaimed animation studio for the first time to inspire The Bad Guys to “Do Good,” instilling positive character, leadership and service values within the next generation.

This summer, The Bad Guys 2 will kick off a “Do Good” challenge for Club kids, helping them expand their character and leadership skills by performing and documenting meaningful acts of service within their communities while cultivating empathy, creativity and teamwork.

To further highlight the importance of doing good in communities nationwide, DreamWorks Animation has created a co-branded public-service announcement with Boys & Girls Clubs of America that will play throughout the summer ahead of The Bad Guys 2 movie release in theatres.

“Boys & Girls Clubs are places where good happens every day – places where young people open the door to supportive environments and opportunities that help them thrive,” says Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Growth. “Being chosen for this partnership with DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2 is a tremendous honor, and we’re energized to inspire, empower and encourage moviegoers to join us in creating positive change in their communities as they head to their local theatres this summer.”

According to a 2024 survey from Boys & Girls Clubs of America, 85 percent of Club members say they have done things to help people in their community, while 86 percent feel they can stand up for what they think is right, even if their friends disagree.

Boys & Girls Club programs help youth become responsible, caring citizens, develop leadership skills and gain opportunities for planning, decision-making and contributing to the community.

The Bad Guys film franchise, launched in 2022, is based on the blockbuster best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey about a crackerjack crew of criminal outlaws who decide to become good guys instead. In the new action-packed chapter, the now-reformed Bad Guys find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.

How You, Too, Can “Do Good”, with The Bad Guys 2: In a campaign that kicked off in January with Fandango, the nation’s leading online movie ticketer, moviegoers are invited to round up their ticket purchases via fandango.com or in the mobile app in support of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Funds raised will aid Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s overall mission and provide thousands of Club kids free access to moviegoing, including seeing The Bad Guys 2 in theaters this summer Help a young person find a Boys & Girls Club near them and become connected with more opportunities to do good. Plus, adults can do good too! Join the thousands of everyday superheroes who volunteer to make a difference in their community.



To learn more about this partnership, visit www.bgca.org/badguys2.

###

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,500 Clubs serve more than 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys 2

Everyone’s favorite felons are back, and this time, they’ve got company.

In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation’s acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.

Based on the New York Times best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey, which has soared from 8 million to over 30 million copies sold since the first film’s release in 2022, The Bad Guys 2 stars the stellar original cast, led by Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, SAG award nominee Marc Maron as safe-cracker Mr. Snake, SAG award nominee Craig Robinson as master-of disguise Mr. Shark, Grammy winner Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha and Emmy winner Awkwafina as hacker Ms. Tarantula, aka “Webs.”

The returning voice cast is joined by a new trio of comedic powerhouses as The Bad Girls: Oscar® nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) as Bad Girls leader Kitty Kat, a dangerously clever snow leopard; Oscar® nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film) as Pigtail, a brilliant Bulgarian wild boar engineer; and Emmy nominee and comedy icon Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Poker Face) as Doom, a wry raven with a knack for deception.

From celebrated returning director Pierre Perifel and producer Damon Ross, The Bad Guys 2 also features the alumni voice talents of Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz as Governor Diane Foxington, BAFTA winner Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade, Emmy winner Alex Borstein as Police Chief (now Commissioner) Misty Luggins and Lilly Singh as sensationalist reporter Tiffany Fluffit.

The Bad Guys 2 is co-directed by JP Sans, who served as head of character animation on the first film. The music is by Oscar®-nominated returning composer Daniel Pemberton.

About DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company’s deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA’s feature film heritage includes many of the world’s most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022’s The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have amassed more than $16 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation’s television studio is one of the world’s leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

Attachment

Eliza Lynch Boys & Girls Clubs of America 2035227010 elynch@bgca.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.