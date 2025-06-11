BTCC Exchange Releases May 2025 Proof of Reserves Report: User Assets Secured at 152% Total Reserve Ratio

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC , the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has published its monthly Proof of Reserves (PoR) report for May 2025, demonstrating a robust 152% total reserve ratio and reinforcing its commitment to transparency and user asset security across all major asset holdings.

The comprehensive audit, conducted on May 15, 2025, reveals that BTCC maintains substantial over-collateralization across all major crypto assets:

Bitcoin (BTC): 140%

Ethereum (ETH): 146%

Ripple (XRP): 165%

Tether (USDT): 150%

USD Coin (USDC): 164%

Cardano (ADA): 152%

“Proof of Reserves is essential for building trust with our users and the broader market,” said Alex, Head of Operations at BTCC. “Our monthly report demonstrates that we maintain sufficient assets to fully cover all user deposits, reinforcing our commitment to fund security.”

The May audit, conducted using Merkle Tree cryptography, enables users to independently verify their funds anytime on BTCC's website using the latest Merkle root hash, with detailed verification instructions available.

With reserve ratios exceeding 100% across all major cryptocurrencies, user assets are fully backed and over-collateralized, providing an additional security buffer that demonstrates BTCC's commitment to fund protection.

Since 2011, BTCC has maintained an impeccable security record throughout 14 years of operation. The regular monthly Proof of Reserves reporting demonstrates BTCC's continued commitment to user fund security and transparency, setting a benchmark for responsible exchange operation in today's rapidly changing crypto landscape.

About BTCC Exchange

Founded in 2011, BTCC is one of the world's longest-serving cryptocurrency exchanges, offering secure and user-friendly trading services to millions of users globally. With a commitment to security, innovation, and community building, BTCC continues to be a trusted platform in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

Website: https://www.btcc.com/en-US

X: https://x.com/BTCCexchange

Contact: press@btcc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88449014-8876-4578-acad-3252d6b91386

Legal Disclaimer:

