Yukon Metals Begins Inaugural Drilling Program at High-Grade Copper Zone of AZ Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has commenced the inaugural drilling program at its 11,755-hectare AZ Project, located 6 kilometers west of the Alaska Highway and 36 kilometres south of Beaver Creek, Yukon. The fully funded exploration program includes 2,000 metres of diamond drilling, along with extensive geological mapping and rock-chip sampling across several high-priority targets. (Figure 4).

2025 AZ Drilling Program:

2,000 metres of diamond drilling of extensive copper mineralization at Chair Mountain, with surface values up to 3.49% copper (Figures 1 and 5).





(Figures 1 and 5). Hole AZ25-001 contains malachite and azurite down to 22.4m (Figure 2).





(Figure 2). Follow-up on the Nutzotin skarn mineral occurrence, where historic trench samples returned up to 10.3% copper (AR # 095814) as well as testing of an intrusive-hosted chalcopyrite-bearing vein system (Figure 4).





mineral occurrence, where historic trench samples returned up to (AR # 095814) as well as testing of an intrusive-hosted chalcopyrite-bearing vein system (Figure 4). Yukon-based and local First Nation contractors engaged: drill pads constructed by Minconsult in partnership with Vision Quest Drilling, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned company; helicopter support provided by Yukon-based Capital Helicopters; drilling services contracted to Platinum Drilling; camp services provided by Käganì, a Kluane First Nation citizen-owned enterprise in partnership with longstanding Yukon-based exploration contractor - Archer Cathro.



“We are encouraged by the presence of visible copper oxide minerals, including malachite and azurite (Figures 2 and 3), observed in the upper portion of the first hole at AZ,” said Rory Quinn, President & CEO of Yukon Metals. “These visual indicators align well with our exploration model, and we look forward to receiving assay results to confirm the extent and grade of mineralization.”





Figure 1 – First drill rig mobilized at the AZ Project. Photo taken June 6, 2025.





Figure 2 – Drill core from hole AZ25-001 at 22.4m containing malachite, azurite, and pyrite. Photo taken June 7, 2025.





Figure 3 – Drill core from hole AZ25-001 at 13.4m highlighting strongly oxidized core with abundant azurite mineralization. Photo taken June 7, 2025.





Figure 4 - Interpreted mineralization trend the focus of the 2025 field program at AZ highlighted along with 2024 prospected gossan area.

Building on last season’s successful prospecting at Chair Mountain, where rock chip samples returned up to 3.49% copper (see YMC news release issued January 15, 2025 here), the Company has identified a high-priority target area extending an additional 2.5 kilometers toward the Nutzotin mineral occurrence. Notably, hematite alteration (see YMC news release issued February 19, 2025 here) observed at surface and the presence of multiple copper occurrences along this corridor suggest the potential for a porphyry-style system.





Figure 5 - Sample K140202 grading 3.49% Cu at AZ Project.

About the AZ Project

In September 2024, Yukon Metals conducted a helicopter-supported mapping and sampling program on its AZ property. A prominent zone of orange iron-stained and altered rocks was followed over 1.2 kilometres on the north and eastern flanks of Chair Mountain. Consistent copper mineralization was found along the prospected area. Of the sixty rock-chip samples taken, 18 samples showing significant copper content, assayed from 0.12-3.49%. Hematite alteration was also noted in the area. This can be associated with oxidized hydrothermal fluids, which are key drivers in forming major porphyry copper deposits.

Rock-chip samples were collected in quartz veins within basalt and andesite volcanic rocks in both outcrop and float exposures near the ridge tops. This area is coincident with a major topographic lineament, mapped regionally as a NW trending fault zone, that extends a further kilometer down to Sanpete Creek (a past alluvial gold producer) and the property boundary to the southeast.

The large gossan and mineralized veins provide evidence of a large hydrothermal system driving fluids through the faults and fractures on Chair Mountain. Strongly clay-altered biotite-quartz diorite dykes were mapped in the vicinity of mineralization and are interpreted to be part of the Nutzotin suite of intrusions.

Grant of Equity Incentive Awards

Yukon Metals announces that it has granted a total of 2,594,000 options ("Equity Incentive Awards") to various employees, consultants, directors, and officers of the Company. The Equity Incentive Awards have been granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan and are subject to vesting provisions. The options have an exercise price of $0.53 per share and will expire five years from the date of grant.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management Team across technical and finance disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute’s 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land.

Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the metal association and geology of the prospect areas at the AZ project, including Chair Mountain, Nutzotin, Wrangell and California, the accuracy of the copper mineralization, the potential for economic grades of copper, silver and gold, Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities, and the Company’s future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Chair Mountain and other properties not being prospective copper-rich, gold-rich or silver-rich geological systems; rock samples analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed helicopter-supported mapping and sampling programs; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

References

Mitchell, A., B.Sc. (2012). Assessment report describing soil and rock geochemical sampling at the Nutz Property, Nutz 1-30 YD110353-YD110382, NTS 115/K02. Prepared for Strategic Metals Ltd. by Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited. Whitehorse Mining District, Yukon Territory. February 2012. AR # 095814

