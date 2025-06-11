Kunkel Wittenauer Group Delivers Full-Spectrum Real Estate Solutions Across the Metro East

Swansea, IL, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Metro East real estate market continues to grow and evolve, Kunkel Wittenauer Group remains a trusted leader, offering unmatched expertise in residential and commercial property management, real estate sales, and commercial leasing. With a proven track record of service and results, Kunkel Wittenauer Group continues to set the standard for professional real estate services across Southern Illinois.



Founded on the principles of integrity, innovation, and local expertise, Kunkel Wittenauer Group has become one of the most respected real estate firms in the region. Their extensive service offerings allow them to serve as a one-stop solution for property owners, investors, tenants, and homebuyers.



Residential Property Management



Managing hundreds of single-family homes, duplexes, and apartment units across the Metro East, Kunkel Wittenauer Group provides complete residential property management services in Illinois. This includes marketing, tenant screening, rent collection, maintenance coordination, inspections, and financial reporting. Their team works closely with property owners to maximize investment returns while ensuring a positive experience for tenants.



Commercial Property Management



For commercial property owners, Kunkel Wittenauer Group delivers strategic management solutions tailored to office buildings, retail centers, industrial spaces, and mixed-use properties. From lease administration and tenant relations to building maintenance and capital planning, the firm offers hands-on management designed to protect and grow the value of each asset.



Commercial Sales and Leasing



The company’s commercial division specializes in helping businesses and investors navigate complex commercial transactions. Whether clients are buying, selling, or leasing retail, office, or industrial space, Kunkel Wittenauer Group provides expert market insight, valuation guidance, and negotiation support. Their deep local knowledge and strong broker network make them a go-to resource for commercial real estate in the Metro East.



Residential Sales



In the residential market, Kunkel Wittenauer Group represents both buyers and sellers with personalized service and professional marketing. Their licensed agents leverage MLS data, digital advertising, and community connections to deliver fast, competitive results. From first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors, clients receive the guidance needed to make informed, confident decisions.



“Kunkel Wittenauer Group was built to serve every aspect of the real estate lifecycle,” said a company spokesperson. “Whether you’re a homeowner looking to sell, an investor needing a management team, or a business looking for the right commercial space, we have the tools, experience, and local knowledge to help.”



Contact Information:



Kunkel Wittenauer Group

3318 N Illinois St Swansea, IL 62226

(618) 632-8200

https://choosekwg.com/

info@choosekwg.com



https://thenewsfront.com/kunkel-wittenauer-group-delivers-full-spectrum-real-estate-solutions-across-the-metro-east/

