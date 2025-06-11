VivoPower and Flare Launch Definitive Strategic Partnership to Deploy US$100 Million in XRP for Institutional Yield

Marks first major execution of VivoPower's new corporate strategy and significant validation of the XRP ecosystem's utility for institutional treasury management

VivoPower is building a virtuous cycle—generating yield and using it to systematically increase its core XRP position, creating a perpetually compounding engine for shareholder value

VivoPower’s strategic transformation to an XRP-centric treasury is supported by a consortium of global shareholders, including His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, reflecting a deep conviction in the long-term institutional role of the XRP asset

Flare Network is a $1.9bn coin market cap enterprise backed by Ripple Labs

DUBAI & LONDON, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower (NASDAQ: VVPR), a publicly traded company focused on an XRP-centric treasury strategy, today announced the launch of a definitive partnership with Flare to generate yield on its digital assets. The agreement initiates the deployment of VivoPower’s XRP holdings through a scalable framework, beginning with a benchmarked initial phase of US$100 million. This marks the first major execution of VivoPower's new corporate strategy and a significant validation of the XRP ecosystem's utility for institutional treasury management.

This definitive agreement marks a pivotal moment for institutional adoption within the rapidly expanding Flare ecosystem. The network has already demonstrated significant traction in the retail sector through partners like Uphold , a global digital asset platform serving over 10 million users with approximately US$7 billion in assets under reserve. VivoPower’s commitment now represents the crucial institutional validation of the ecosystem, establishing the first major treasury management use case on the network.

This partnership delivers the first institutional-scale validation of Flare’s FAssets system, establishing it as the essential programmable utility layer for the XRP ecosystem. The strategy is designed to be regenerative: VivoPower will generate yield via protocols on Flare, such as Firelight, and reinvest that income directly back into its core XRP holdings, creating a perpetually compounding and capital-efficient treasury.

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said: “It’s no longer enough to simply hold XRP; the duty to our shareholders is to make it productive. This landmark partnership with Flare does precisely that—it puts our treasury to work. We are building a virtuous cycle: generating yield and using it to systematically increase our core XRP position, creating a perpetually compounding engine for shareholder value. Adopting Ripple’s RLUSD is a cornerstone of this strategy, providing the stability and compliance this next-generation treasury demands."

Hugo Philion, Co-Founder of Flare, said: “While the XRP Ledger (XRPL) is the proven standard for settlement, a new layer of utility is required to unlock the full potential of digital assets. We engineered Flare as the blockchain for data to be that layer, with enshrined protocols to securely access information from other chains and the real world.

“Our FAssets system is a direct application of that core technology. It is more than just a bridge; it’s a gateway that allows institutions to bring assets like XRP into programmable DeFi environments to generate yield, all while retaining their fundamental security. What VivoPower is pioneering today is an open invitation for all institutions to build on this new utility layer.”

XRPFi: The Standard for Institutional-Grade Digital Finance

This partnership pioneers the XRPFi standard—a necessary evolution of DeFi engineered specifically for the demands of institutional treasury management. This model is defined by its focus on three core principles: sustainably generated yield, unwavering regulatory clarity, and asset-backed security.

Such a standard can only be built upon the unique strengths of the XRP asset and the proven history of its underlying ledger. For over a decade, the XRPL, launched by Ripple in 2012, has been tested and trusted as the backbone for enterprise-grade finance, making it the only logical foundation for the next generation of tokenized, real-world assets.

VivoPower’s selection of XRP as its core reserve asset was a strategic decision, predicated on its unique standing in the market. Among digital assets, XRP offers a level of regulatory clarity and proven efficiency that is essential for a public company’s treasury. This established track record, combined with its architecture’s suitability for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), makes it the clear choice for a forward-looking financial strategy. To cement this ecosystem-first approach, VivoPower will hold Ripple’s forthcoming RLUSD stablecoin as its primary cash-equivalent reserve, ensuring stability and compliance across its entire digital treasury.

Flare: The Institutional-Grade Bridge for XRP Utility

VivoPower’s selection of Flare was the result of a rigorous evaluation of its technology, which serves as a secure, institutional-grade bridge for XRP to the DeFi ecosystem. Central to this is Flare’s FAssets system, a non-custodial protocol that enables XRP to be used in smart contract applications while preserving its native security model.

Flare’s broader ecosystem demonstrates significant readiness for institutional activity. Protocols essential to this strategy, such as the yield-generating Firelight protocol, are in place. The network’s ability to attract substantial liquidity has been recently demonstrated by the launch of the USDT0 stablecoin, which drove over US$90 million in new Total Value Locked (TVL). This robust infrastructure validates Flare’s role not as a replacement for the XRPL but as a complementary, programmable utility layer built to extend XRP’s reach into compliant, yield-generating finance.

Backed by Global Financial Leaders and XRP Ecosystem Veterans

VivoPower’s strategic transformation to an XRP-centric treasury is supported by a consortium of global shareholders, including His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. This backing reflects a deep conviction in the long-term institutional role of the XRP asset.

Operationally, the strategy is guided by former senior leadership from Ripple in Asia, providing unparalleled ecosystem expertise. VivoPower will scale its engagement with Flare through targeted institutional partnerships and ecosystem activation programs.

This convergence of visionary strategy, significant financial backing, and deep industry expertise marks a new phase of maturity for the XRP ecosystem—one defined by product-market fit, compliant yield, and sustainable infrastructure.

About VivoPower

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is undergoing a strategic transformation into the world’s first XRP-focused digital asset enterprise. The Company’s new direction centers on the acquisition, management, and long-term holding of XRP digital assets as part of a diversified digital treasury strategy. Through this shift, VivoPower aims to contribute to the growth and utility of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) by supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure and real-world blockchain applications.

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower operates with a global footprint spanning the United Kingdom, Australia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. An award-winning global sustainable energy solutions B Corporation, VivoPower has two business units, Tembo and Caret Digital. Tembo is focused on electric solutions for off-road and on-road customized and ruggedized fleet applications as well as ancillary financing, charging, battery and microgrids solutions. Caret Digital is a power-to-x business focused on the highest and best use cases for renewable power, including digital asset mining.

About Flare

Flare is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain designed to connect decentralized systems with real-world utility through secure, data-rich interoperability. With enshrined data protocols, trust-minimized interoperability, and support for complex computation, Flare is the only EVM-compatible Layer 1 optimized for chain-agnostic applications. Its innovative FAssets system brings non-smart contract assets like XRP into DeFi, enabling institutional-grade staking and yield generation. Following strong adoption on its Songbird canary network and with mainnet launch approaching, Flare is positioned as the foundational utility layer for institutional blockchain adoption worldwide.

