GL Launches 400 Gbps Duplex Wirespeed Capture and Extraction Solution

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom testing solutions, addressed the press regarding their duplex wirespeed packet capture solution. This hardware platform performs lossless packet capture and analysis on 400G Ethernet networks and can be deployed in data centers or core high-speed network infrastructure.

[Refer to fastrecorder-and-packetextractor-400g.jpg]

With the surge in data volumes driven by AI workloads and bandwidth-heavy applications, network engineers need robust tools that ensure visibility and control over high-speed traffic. GL’s PacketScan™ HD answers this demand by capturing Ethernet traffic in real time at duplex speeds of up to 800 Gbps (400G East + 400G West) using a fiber tap, with direct recording to high-capacity NVMe SSDs—supporting up to 6 TB per minute.

Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications, states “GL provides an all-in-one platform that captures high-speed Ethernet traffic without loss across multiple ports. This solution, PacketScan™ HD, comes in both rack-mount and portable form factors, allowing network engineers to deploy it in a wide range of network and field environments.”

PacketScan™ HD has been upgraded to support lossless 400 Gbps capture and analysis. Its FastRecorder™ and PacketExtractor™ applications now include a Linux-based web interface for multi-user access anywhere on the network. The system enables continuous, reliable packet capture over long durations, storing data directly on high-capacity NVMe SSDs up to 240 TB.

FastRecorder™ captures Ethernet traffic in real time at up to 800 Gbps (duplex) using a non-intrusive fiber tap, storing data directly to NVMe drives for long-duration recording. It provides key capture metrics such as data rates, dropped packets, and port-level stats including bandwidth usage and error counts—streamlining high-speed packet capture in complex environments.

PacketExtractor™ analyzes recorded traffic offline, allowing users to filter, slice, and extract specific streams or segments. It supports PCAP/PCAPNG formats and reports metrics like frame count, extraction rate, and processing time. Outputs from both FastRecorder™ and PacketExtractor™ can be further analyzed using GL’s PacketScan™ software on the same platform.

Other Key Capabilities Include:

Supports PPS receiver modules for nanosecond-level timestamping and inter-system synchronization

for nanosecond-level timestamping and inter-system synchronization Enables Test automation and regression testing via Python and REST APIs

and regression testing via Python and REST APIs Facilitates real-time troubleshooting and in-depth performance analysis

and in-depth performance analysis Allows hardware-level filtering by MAC, VLAN (802.1Q), IPv4/IPv6, tunneling, and transport protocols (TCP, UDP, SCTP)

by MAC, VLAN (802.1Q), IPv4/IPv6, tunneling, and transport protocols (TCP, UDP, SCTP) Provides real-time insights into port status, received frames, link utilization, capture rates, error counts, and frame-length distribution for efficient network performance analysis

into port status, received frames, link utilization, capture rates, error counts, and frame-length distribution for efficient network performance analysis Visualizes capture activity per port with real-time graphs to identify issues like segment drops, Multi-Packet Receive Queue (MPRQ) buffer overflows, missed or discarded packets during recording

