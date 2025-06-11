Silo Pharma Secures Biomarker Patent for Novel PTSD Therapeutic SPC-15 as Clinical Trial Nears

SARASOTA, FL, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had issued a Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Application No. 17/954,858 (titled “Biomarkers for Efficacy of Prophylactic Treatments Against Stress-Induced Affective Disorders”) that Silo licenses from Columbia University.

The to-be-issued patent will further strengthen Silo’s IP protection for its lead asset, SPC-15, an intranasal treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The patent is expected to issue as U.S. Patent No. 12,329,726 on June 17, 2025.

Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo, stated, “The original patent issued for this invention was filed by our collaborator Columbia University and supported by grants awarded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This patent offers increased protection for the key technology behind our novel PTSD prophylactic, which we are preparing to take into Phase 1 clinical trials.”

Silo holds an exclusive license agreement with Columbia University to further develop, manufacture, and commercialize SPC-15 globally.

About SPC-15

SPC-15 is an intranasal serotonin 5-HT4 receptor agonist aimed at treating stress-induced psychiatric disorders such as PTSD and anxiety. With its potential eligibility for the FDA’s streamlined 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway, SPC-15 offers a promising approach to accelerate the approval process. Silo Pharma is collaborating with Columbia University to conduct preclinical studies and has licensed exclusive rights to the development and commercialization of SPC-15 globally.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. (“Silo” or “the Company”) to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

