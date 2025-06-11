Management Confidence: Shineco Executives Launch up to $2M Open-Market Stock Purchase Program

BEIJING, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shineco, Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: SISI), a provider of innovative diagnostic medical products and related medical devices, today announced that Ms. Jennifer Zhan, the Company’s chief executive officer, and Mr. Sam Wang, the Company’s chief financial officer, will jointly initiate a stock purchase program (the “Stock Purchase Program”) to purchase up to $2,000,000 of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”) at a price of up to $1.50 per share, reflecting their strong beliefs that the Common Stock is undervalued.

Under the Stock Purchase Program, purchases of the Common Stock will be made in the open market and funded by Ms. Zhan and Mr. Wang’s personal cash. The number of shares purchased under the Stock Purchase Program and the timing of any purchases may be based on many factors, including the level of the Company’s general business conditions and the pricing of the Common Stock.

Jennifer Zhan, the CEO of Shineco, emphasized, "This insider-led purchase initiative underscores management’s conviction in Shineco’s long-term growth trajectory. We believe the current stock price significantly undervalues the Company's technological advantages and market potential in the innovative medical diagnostics sector, and we anticipate market recognition of its intrinsic value as strategic initiatives unfold."

Shineco, Inc. ("Shineco" or the "Company") aims to "focus on healthy living and improve the quality of life" by providing safe, efficient and high-quality health and medical products and services to society. Shineco, operating through subsidiaries, has researched and developed 33 kinds of in vitro diagnostic reagents and related medical devices to date, and the Company also produces and sells healthy and nutritious foods. For more information about Shineco, please visit www.biosisi.com/.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "intend," "expect," "plan," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "potential," "continue," "evaluate" or similar words. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as they are neither historical facts nor guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based solely on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future business, future plans and strategies, forecasts, expected events and trends, economics, and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things, our innovation and market position in our products and services, our competitive advantages, and our expectation that the 5-minute cardiac test will be one of the leading products in this field to meet the need for test results immediately upon intake. Please do not rely on any forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in historical results or forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, its ability to maintain and grow its business, the variability of its results of operations, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its ability to develop and introduce new products and services, its ability to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals in the jurisdictions in which it intends to market and sell its products, Companies to be acquired, Successful integration of technology and assets into its portfolio of products and services Marketing and other business development initiatives Industry competition, general government regulations, economic conditions, impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, reliance on key personnel, attracting, hiring and retaining personnel with the technical skills and experience required to meet customer requirements and protect intellectual property. Shineco encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future performance in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and are made only as of the date of this press release, and Shineco undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable rules and regulations.

