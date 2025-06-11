NAHREP’s Top 250 Latino Agents Report Reveals Growth in 2024 as Industry Slows

While national home sales fall, Latino real estate professionals drive double-digit growth and expand their influence across the market

San Diego, CA, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®) released its annual Top 250 Latino Agents Report today, recognizing 778 top-producing Latino real estate agents across the country. The 2025 rankings reveal how Latino real estate agents are outperforming the broader industry as the real estate market continues to struggle.



Due to limited supply and persistently high interest rates, existing home sales reached a 30-year low in 2024, down 24 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels.[1] Despite ongoing challenges, NAHREP’s Top 250 honorees expanded their businesses and collectively closed 43,833 transactions, totaling more than $20.6 billion in sales volume. This year’s honorees increased their annual production by 15 percent year-over-year, and sales volume surged by 27 percent, illustrating that Latino agents are not only maintaining their position but are also gaining market share as the industry slows.



"As a broker and business owner, I understand the grit and determination it takes to succeed in today’s market," said Oralia Herrera, NAHREP National President. “These agents are not just navigating a difficult landscape; they are leading it. Their ability to grow while others fall behind shows how Latino professionals are reshaping the business of real estate in this country."



Highest-Ranked Latino Agents by Category

The 2025 report recognizes the highest-ranking Latino agents across various national and regional categories. These honorees exemplify the growing presence of Latino real estate professionals across markets nationwide, ranging from major metropolitan areas to emerging communities.





Top Individual Agent by Transactions

Olga Garza, Nan and Company Properties (Houston, TX) – 312 transactions

Top Individual Agent by Sales Volume

Isabelle Hull Fosas, Corcoran Sunshine (New York, NY) – $785 million in sales volume

Top Individual Agent by Buyer-Side Transactions

Artemisa Boston, Azteca Real Estate Group (West St Paul, MN) – 193 buyer-side transactions

Top Team by Transactions

Nicole Freer Group, Corcoran (Katy, TX) – 1,174 transactions

Top Team by Sales Volume

Eric Delgado, Luxury Collective (Studio City, CA) – $605 million in sales volume

Top Team by Buyer-Side Transactions

Eric Delgado, Luxury Collective (Studio City, CA) – 507 buyer-side transactions



Top Companies Represented

The Top 250 honorees represent a wide range of national brokerages. Anywhere Brands accounted for the highest number of honorees with 160 agents recognized across the rankings, followed by 76 from RE/MAX, and 63 from eXp Realty. The representation of Latino agents across these major brands reflect their growing role in driving production and growth within the nation’s largest real estate networks.



The complete 2025 NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agents Report is available at nahrep.org/top250/agents.



About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)(6) trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in the U.S. NAHREP has a network of over 58,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide. It hosts several national events per year and publishes multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2025 policy priorities here.





[1] National Association of REALTORS (NAR), “Existing-Home Sales,” (2019, 2024), https://www.nar.realtor/research-and-statistics/housing-statistics/existing-home-sales.

NAHREP Press NAHREP 6197194801 press@nahrep.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.