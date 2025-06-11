Lucidworks Launches AI App Studio to Transform Digital Customer Experiences With No-Code AI Agent Development

New Lucidworks Studio empowers business teams to create cutting-edge AI applications that compete with LLM-style interactive experiences.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , the leader in AI-powered search and discovery solutions, today announced the launch of AI App Studio ™, a breakthrough capability within the Lucidworks SaaS Platform that enables businesses to create sophisticated AI-powered customer experiences without writing any code.

As consumer expectations shift toward intelligent, conversational digital interactions, AI App Studio empowers marketing teams, digital experience managers, and business users to build the advanced AI applications their customers now expect, without waiting for technical resources or navigating complex development processes.

"Today's customers expect LLM-level intelligence in every digital interaction," said Keri Rich, VP of Product at Lucidworks. "AI App Studio puts that power directly into the hands of the people who understand customer needs best. Whether it's creating search experiences that truly understand intent or building conversational agents that feel natural and helpful, businesses can now deliver the modern, AI-driven experiences that keep customers engaged."

AI App Studio pre-built AI agents are designed to enhance every aspect of the customer journey, with new agents being added regularly, including:

Interactive Q&A: Generate dynamic question-and-answer pairings for specific products that customers can explore directly on your site.

Generate dynamic question-and-answer pairings for specific products that customers can explore directly on your site. Q&A Chatbox: Deploy conversational interfaces where customers can ask questions and receive instant, relevant answers.

Deploy conversational interfaces where customers can ask questions and receive instant, relevant answers. Generative Answers: Create AI-powered response systems that provide comprehensive overviews grounded in your data.

Create AI-powered response systems that provide comprehensive overviews grounded in your data. Product Review Summary: Automatically analyze customer feedback to generate concise, insightful product summaries.

Automatically analyze customer feedback to generate concise, insightful product summaries. Recommendations: Deliver personalized product suggestions based on user content preferences and behavior patterns.

Deliver personalized product suggestions based on user content preferences and behavior patterns. Spec Summary: Transform complex technical specifications into clear, digestible information for customers.

AI App Studio delivers immediate competitive advantages through its comprehensive toolkit:

Visual Designer: Build sophisticated AI applications with easy-to-use, intuitive tools.

Build sophisticated AI applications with easy-to-use, intuitive tools. Ready-Made Templates: Launch quickly with pre-built solutions designed for common customer experience challenges.

Launch quickly with pre-built solutions designed for common customer experience challenges. Live Testing: Preview and perfect your AI applications in real-time before deployment.

Preview and perfect your AI applications in real-time before deployment. Performance Analytics: Understand how customers interact with your AI experiences and optimize continuously.

Understand how customers interact with your AI experiences and optimize continuously. Advanced AI Orchestration: Built on the Lucidworks AI Orchestration engine and Data Ingestion Platform for enterprise-grade performance and scalability.

Built on the Lucidworks AI Orchestration engine and Data Ingestion Platform for enterprise-grade performance and scalability. Multi-Modal Intelligence: Our agents feature advanced vision-understanding capabilities, processing not only text but also charts, images, and other visuals to provide comprehensive expertise and accurate user engagement.

As part of the Lucidworks Platform, AI App Studio integrates seamlessly with Commerce Studio ™ and Analytics Studio ™, creating a complete ecosystem for building and optimizing next-generation digital experiences that keep pace with evolving customer expectations, with new AI agents being released regularly to expand capabilities.

For more information, visit www.lucidworks.com .

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks transforms complex data into actionable insights through AI-powered search solutions. Clients achieve 391% ROI and are 2.5x more likely to successfully deploy AI initiatives. Global leaders like Lenovo, Morgan Stanley, and American Express rely on Lucidworks to power digital experiences that drive business results. Learn more at Lucidworks.com.



Contact:

pr@lucidworks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.