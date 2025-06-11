Precision Neuroscience Expands Leadership Team With Key Hires From Meta and FDA

Vanessa Tolosa joins as Senior Vice President of Research and Development; Vivek Pinto as Director of Medical Affairs

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a leading brain–computer interface (BCI) company, today announced the addition of two senior leadership hires. Vanessa Tolosa, PhD, a Neuralink co-founder and expert in microfabricated neural implants, has joined as Senior Vice President of Research and Development. Vivek Pinto, PhD, MBA, former Division Director at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), has joined as Director of Medical Affairs.

Vanessa Tolosa is widely recognized for her work developing biocompatible, high-resolution neural interfaces. She began her career at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, where she led early work on flexible, polymer-based electrode arrays. As a co-founder of Neuralink, she served as Director of Neural Interfaces and led the company’s microfabrication efforts, including electrode development, packaging, and cleanroom operations. Most recently, she served as a hardware research manager at Meta’s Reality Labs, where she spearheaded the development of next-generation EMG-based wearables.

“I’ve spent my career designing neural interfaces at the edge of what’s possible,” Tolosa said. “Precision brings together technical ambition, clinical insight, and real-world focus. The team isn’t just building a device—they’re rethinking the entire concept of a BCI, including how it’s delivered surgically, which is essential for patient adoption. I’m honored to help bring this technology to people who need it.”

Vivek Pinto brings over two decades of experience across product development, clinical research, and regulatory leadership. During his 12-year tenure at the FDA, he rose from Lead Scientific Reviewer to Branch Chief and ultimately Division Director, where he oversaw four teams responsible for the regulation of therapeutic and assistive devices across neuromodulation, physical medicine, and neuropsychiatry. At Precision, he will lead medical affairs, helping bridge clinical evidence generation, effective medical communication, and patient adoption.

“This role taps into everything I care about—collaboration, education, and advancing technologies that make a difference for patients and clinicians,” Pinto said. “What drew me to Precision was the clarity of purpose: a focus on building something that’s innovative, feasible, and grounded in what patients and clinicians actually need. It’s a rare opportunity to help shape where the field is headed.”

Precision’s momentum continues to build following a series of technical and clinical milestones. Earlier this year, the company received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Layer 7 Cortical Interface , enabling longer-term implants of its devices. “We are thrilled about these hires,” said Michael Mager, CEO and co-founder of Precision. “Vanessa is one of the most respected engineers working in neural implants today. Her expertise spans advanced materials, manufacturing, and system integration—skills that are critical as we scale toward production. And with Vivek, we now have a senior medical leader who brings firsthand insight into how groundbreaking devices move from concept to clinical adoption. Together, they position us to make decisive progress toward our first clinical applications.”

