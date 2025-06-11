Premia Relocation Mortgage Tops 2025 Trippel Relocation Managers’ Survey, Achieving #1 Rankings in Four Key Categories

TROY, Mich., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premia Relocation Mortgage is excited to announce that it has secured the top spot in four categories of the 2025 Trippel Relocation Managers’ Survey .

In this year’s survey of 172 corporate respondents comparing more than ten mortgage lenders, Premia held the #1 spot for the second year running in both Overall Satisfaction and Willingness to Recommend. Premia also earned the highest scores for Mortgage Knowledge and Education & Support, topping four of the survey’s seven categories overall.

These achievements underscore Premia’s leadership and dedication to delivering an exceptional experience to clients at every stage of the mortgage process. In each of the above categories, Premia achieved the highest Net Satisfaction Score, surpassing the industry average by a significant margin and distinguishing itself as the top-rated lender among all participants.

"I’m thrilled that Premia has earned top honors for the second year in a row—and in even more categories than last year!” said Nina Arnaiz, President of Premia Relocation Mortgage. “This recognition is a true testament to our team's hard work, passion, and dedication. Their commitment continues to raise the bar and deliver best-in-class service, and I could not be prouder of what we've accomplished together. I want to sincerely thank our valued corporate clients for their trust and for recognizing our team with these prestigious accolades. We deeply appreciate the amazing relationships we've built over the years and look forward to continuing to serve our clients and their transferees for many years to come."

Premia not only secured the No. 1 spot in four key categories, but it also landed in the top tier for Customer Experience, earned “excellent” marks for its Product Offerings, and posted strong satisfaction scores for Technology. Together, these results highlight Premia’s ability to surpass expectations through uncompromising quality, seamless end-to-end execution, and an unwavering commitment to delivering a superior experience for both customers and clients.

About Premia Relocation Mortgage

Founded in 1987, Premia Relocation Mortgage, a wholly owned subsidiary of Guaranteed Rate d/b/a Rate (operating as Guaranteed Rate, Inc. in New York), is a leader in the mortgage industry specializing in customized financial solutions for relocating individuals and families. Emphasizing customer care and advocacy, Premia provides highly personalized guidance and a wide range of competitive mortgage products to meet its customers’ unique needs. The company’s reputation as a trusted, reliable resource is built on its dedication to delivering high-quality, consistent, and repeatable customer experiences. To learn more, visit www.premiarelocationmortgage.com .

