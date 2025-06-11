Inaugural World Franchise Day Celebrates the Contributions of Franchises to Local Communities

The Canadian Franchise Association Recognizes First-Ever World Franchise Day on June 11, 2025

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) is proud to celebrate the inaugural World Franchise Day on June 11, 2025. Established by the World Franchise Council, this global initiative aims to shine a spotlight on the dynamic world of franchising and its important impact on local communities and national economies.

Franchising empowers local entrepreneurs to thrive while benefiting from the support of an established system. Working tirelessly to drive economic growth and create job opportunities in their communities, franchisees embody the true spirit of entrepreneurship, using innovation, dedication, and hard work to succeed. What sets franchising apart is its unique model, allowing entrepreneurs to be in business for themselves, but not by themselves, with access to mentorship, training, and operational support that sets them up for success.

“Franchising is more than just a business model; it plays a vital role as a local job creator, economic contributor, and active participant in community initiatives,” said Sherry McNeil, CEO and President of the CFA. “World Franchise Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate the power of the franchise industry, the entrepreneurial spirit of franchisees, and the incredible impact of franchising on both local and national economies.”

Among those celebrating World Franchise Day is Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who recorded a special message promoting the initiative, available here: https://youtu.be/NDcKfqIYf94

For more on how the franchise community is celebrating this special day, visit https://www.cfa.ca/world-franchise-day

The Growing Franchise Community

The Canadian franchise industry represents the 12th largest sector of the Canadian economy, with over 67,000 franchise establishments.

Economic Impact of Franchising

The Canadian franchising sector contributes over $128.4 billion annually to the national GDP. In 2025, Canadian franchises are expected to contribute nearly $17.4 billion in federal taxes and $14.7 billion in provincial taxes.

Job Creation

One in 20 Canadians are employed, directly or indirectly, in a franchise system. Canadian franchises are estimated to create nearly 1.75 million jobs for Canadians in 2025, paying over $67 billion in wages.

Community Impact

Franchisees are deeply rooted in their local communities, and their contributions go far beyond economic metrics. Nearly all small retailers (97%) report contributing to their communities or provinces in some way, with 74% donating to local charities and causes, 56% sponsoring local events and teams, and 55% providing job opportunities for youth*.

World Franchise Day celebrations recognize the contributions of franchisees as small business owners in their communities, and the major economic impact that franchising has locally, nationally, and worldwide.

*Source: Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB)

About Canadian Franchise Association

The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. With more than 700 corporate members and over 40,000 franchisees, it provides essential resources, education, events, and services. Visit www.cfa.ca and FranchiseCanada.online.

