Litecoin Rose Against the Trend. PFMcrypto Launches LTC Cloud Mining, Daily Subscription Volume Surges 300%

Although the SEC postponed the final ruling of Canary Litecoin ETF to June 17, LTC still leads the altcoin ETF track with a 90% approval probability

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 31, the SEC announced the postponement of the approval of other altcoin ETFs such as Solana and XRP, but left the Litecoin ETF ruling window alone, which was interpreted by the market as a potential positive signal. For the first time, the regulator described LTC as "highly similar to Bitcoin" in an internal document, strengthening its position as a compliant asset.

Against this background, PFM CRYPTO (winner of the " Best Cloud Mining Platform " in 2025) launched an innovative cloud mining service to help investors capture LTC growth dividends with a compliant, environmentally friendly and high-yield model. On-chain monitoring shows that in the past 48 hours, more than US$580 million of LTC block transactions have concentrated, mainly flowing to compliant platforms such as PFM CRYPTO, and retail subscription volume has surged by 300%.





What is PFMCrypto Litecoin Mining

PFMCrypto LTC Mining is a remote LTC mining solution that supports multiple digital assets, including BTC, LTC, XRP and DOGE. Users can earn income by using PFMCrypto's computing power without investing in hardware or technical maintenance. By accessing high-performance mining farms, PFMCrypto can solve complex blockchain problems in real time, allowing users to obtain continuous cryptocurrency mining rewards.

PFM CRYPTO cloud mining becomes the first choice for retail investors to hedge against regulatory uncertainty

Facing the soaring cost of traditional mining machines (mainstream LTC mining machines reach $3,000-$5,000) and the global electricity price increase of 20%-30%10, PFM Crypto's compliant cloud mining solution highlights three advantages:

1. Regulatory compliance and fund security

Holding the UK FCA and MSB licenses, user funds are managed by HSBC, using military-grade encryption and cold wallet storage, and maintaining a zero security vulnerability record for six consecutive years.

The scale of assets under management is US$1.9 billion, covering more than 190 countries around the world, supporting 10 languages ​​and 11 mainstream cryptocurrencies (including LTC, BTC, ETH, DOGE).

2. Green mining and efficient technology

100% renewable energy driven: relying on a global data center network powered by hydropower, wind power, and solar power, significantly reducing carbon footprint.

Intelligent multi-currency mining system: real-time switching of the highest-yielding cryptocurrencies (such as LTC, SOL), optimizing computing power through ASIC/GPU clusters, and maximizing user daily income.

3. Zero threshold daily income

New user incentives: Register now to receive a $10 welcome bonus and start experiencing cloud mining for free.

and start experiencing cloud mining for free. No hardware investment required: users only need to select a mining contract, the system automatically runs and settles income every 24 hours, and supports withdrawal or reinvestment at any time.





May Litecoin Mining Signal Performance:

5-day contract strategy: +6.15% return

15-day contract strategy: +20.7% return

30-day contract strategy: +55.6% return

PFMCrypto analyst's latest judgment:

"If the Litecoin ETF is approved in June, it will usher in the first year of financialization of altcoins. Cloud mining has become the only safe channel for retail investors to participate in structural market conditions by stripping away hardware and regulatory risks."

Three steps to start PFM Crypto Litecoin mining:

1. Registration and rewards: Visit the official website to complete the registration and automatically receive a $10 bonus (takes less than 1 minute)

2. Choose a contract: flexibly match the plan according to the investment goal (such as quick return type, high-yield compound interest type).

3. Enjoy daily income: the system automatically calculates and distributes income, and the dashboard tracks profits in real time

About PFM CRYPTO:

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, PFM CRYPTO is a technology platform that focuses on providing cloud mining and crypto asset management services. The platform currently serves more than 9.2 million users and continues to expand its global mining network, committed to building a "safe, transparent, and environmentally friendly" next-generation cloud mining infrastructure.

Visit [ https://pfmcrypto.net ] and claim your $10 welcome bonus.

Media Contact:



Amelia Elspeth

PFMcrypto

info@pfmcrypto.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07bda2d3-1421-4761-9fc2-a62a164278d8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17367d29-435b-4a9c-bdee-b11c46411091

Litecoin mining demand jumps 300% as PFMCrypto launches new cloud service Litecoin mining demand jumps 300% as PFMCrypto launches new cloud service Mine BTC and earn LTC, XRP, and DOGE with PFMCrypto's new joint mining Mine BTC and earn LTC, XRP, and DOGE with PFMCrypto's new joint mining

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.