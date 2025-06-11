ForecastSmart™ from Impact Analytics Named “Demand Forecasting Solution of the Year” By SupplyTech Breakthrough

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industries

NEW YORK, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impact Analytics™ , the leader in AI-native innovation and the only provider of an end-to-end platform for pricing, merchandising, inventory and supply chain, today announced that ForecastSmart™ has been recognized with the “Demand Forecasting Solution of the Year” award in the 4th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

ForecastSmart™ is an AI-native demand planning software that leverages advanced AI & machine learning algorithms to generate highly accurate forecasts. It delivers precise, data-driven insights that empower retailers to optimize their inventory, pricing, and merchandising strategies. Retailers can synchronize supply with real-time demand, minimize overstock, and boost profitability through data-driven decisions. With the ability to evaluate over a million models, ForecastSmart dynamically selects the best-fit model for each product-location combination.

The platform integrates causal inference with key demand drivers, using hundreds of causal factors such as seasonal shifts, weather patterns, consumer behavior, and more to generate forecasts based on past data and powered by real-time, external inputs. ForecastSmart’s AI models also work well for low-volume, new, and volatile products, providing accurate forecasts even when dealing with uncertainty.

ForecastSmart offers full visibility into how the forecast is generated, helping retailers understand the underlying factors influencing their forecasts. The cloud-native solution also offers scalability, easily adapting to retailers of all sizes - whether dealing with one store or thousands. ForecastSmart is able to handle billions of SKU/store combinations each week, ensuring that forecasts remain accurate and reliable no matter the scale.

“The combination of ForecastSmart's AI-driven precision, real-time integration of external data, granular forecasting capabilities, and scalability helps businesses stay ahead of demand fluctuations, improving efficiency and reducing waste. Proven impact includes increases in forecast accuracy, time savings, and reduction in lost sales,” said Prashant Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Impact Analytics. “We’re proud to receive the ‘Demand Forecasting Solution of the Year’ award from SupplyTech Breakthrough for ForecastSmart. This recognition underscores our mission to help organizations realize value from the mountains of data they possess and to create a more sustainable future for all.”



The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“ForecastSmart sets a new benchmark in demand forecasting, enabling highly accurate forecasts that adapt to changing market conditions, giving businesses a competitive edge. The success of a business depends on planning and forecasting, and accurate, context-driven predictions allow these businesses to make smarter decisions, faster. However, traditional forecasting systems rely only on historical data as opposed to evolving product preferences and consumption behavior,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “By leveraging advanced AI and ML to provide transparent, actionable insights while also adapting to the ever-changing retail environment, ForecastSmart empowers businesses to optimize supply chains, increase margins, and stay ahead of demand.”

About Impact Analytics

Impact Analytics delivers AI-native SaaS solutions and consulting services that help companies maximize profitability and customer satisfaction through deeper data insights and predictive analytics. With a fully integrated, end-to-end platform for planning, forecasting, merchandising, pricing and promotions, Impact Analytics empowers companies to make smarter decisions based on real-time insights, rather than relying on last year’s inputs to forecast and plan this year’s business. Powered by over one million machine learning models, Impact Analytics has been at the forefront of AI innovation for a decade, setting new benchmarks in forecasting, planning, and operational excellence across the retail, grocery, manufacturing, and CPG sectors. Recognized for innovation and growth by Fortune, Financial Times, Inc. 5000, and the RIS Leaderboard, Impact Analytics continues to lead the way in shaping the future of business intelligence. Think differently about AI and learn more at www.impactanalytics.co .

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

