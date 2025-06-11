Finacity Facilitates MXN 300 Million Loan Sale for Crediapoyo

STAMFORD, Conn., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Global Advisors company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully facilitated the sale of a MXN$ 300 million portfolio of consumer loans originated by Baracaf, S.A. de C.V., SOFOM, E.N.R. (“Crediapoyo”). The sale was done through a Mexican trust and sold to a global alternative asset management firm. Finacity acted as structuring agent and will serve as the Master Servicer responsible for all ongoing program administration and reporting.

Javier Muñoz, Crediapoyo’s CEO, stated: “This is the second sale of loans from our portfolio, and it will allow us to continue to diversify our funding sources and achieve our growth plans. We are very pleased with the job that Finacity has done in facilitating such milestone transactions for Crediapoyo and we look forward to a strong continued partnership with Finacity.”

About Crediapoyo

Crediapoyo, founded in 2018, is a Mexican non-bank financial institution that specializes in providing payroll loans to government employees.

About Finacity

Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

