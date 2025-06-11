Submit Release
Hawkins, Inc. to Participate in CJS Securities 25th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference

ROSEVILLE, Minn, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company, today announced that it will participate in the CJS Securities 25th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on July 10, 2025.

The conference will be held at the Metropolis Country Club in White Plains, NY. The conference will be attended by a group of targeted institutional investors, where each company in attendance will have a presentation slot and will be available for one-on-one meetings.

For more information about this conference or to schedule a meeting with Hawkins management, please contact the event coordinators or Hawkins Investor Relations at ir@hawkinsinc.com.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 63 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.


Contact:   

Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp        
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910                
ir@hawkinsinc.com

