Employee Turnover Is Costing Canadian Companies Big in 2025

Survey Reveals the Soaring Financial Toll of Employee Departures

TORONTO, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the midpoint of 2025 approaches, many companies are not only focused on hiring but also preparing for a potential rise in employee turnover.

According to a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey, close to 1 in 3 Canadian hiring managers (28%) expect turnover at their company to increase this year.

This growing concern is already impacting company budgets. On average, turnover costs businesses $29,234 annually in expenses like rehiring and lost productivity. For nearly 1 in 5 hiring managers (17%), that number climbs to $100,000 or more each year.

The financial burden of turnover is especially pronounced in larger organizations. Among those who report annual turnover costs of $100,000 or more:

34% of companies with at least 500 employees

6% of companies with 10–99 employees

4% of companies with 2–9 employees



Among those anticipating increased turnover, the most commonly cited reasons include:

Increased workplace demands (37%)

Better pay and benefits offered elsewhere (33%)

Feelings of being overworked (29%)

A competitive job market (29%)

Better perks elsewhere (26%)

Employee retirements (25%)

Employees looking to switch careers (24%)

Employees voluntarily resigning (23%)

Employees being terminated (22%)

Better company culture elsewhere (22%)

More advancement opportunities elsewhere (20%)

No remote work options (19%)

No flexible work schedules (19%)









In light of these challenges, hiring remains a top priority for Canadian companies. A strong majority (83%) of hiring managers say their companies still plan to hire in 2025, which is in line with last year's figures. Among those, 33% are hiring to increase their overall headcount, while 37% aim to maintain current staffing levels.

Notably, 38% of those planning to hire say the need to replace employees lost to turnover is a key driver behind their plans.

“Employee turnover isn’t just a staffing issue, it’s a financial one,” said Express CEO Bob Funk, Jr. “Companies that want to stay competitive must be intentional about retention. That means building a workplace where people see long-term value — not just in compensation, but in leadership, clarity of direction and the opportunity to contribute

meaningfully.”

