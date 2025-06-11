SimiTree Bolsters Aveanna’s Acquisition Strategy with Expert Billing and Compliance Audit

Healthcare M&A due diligence services deliver comprehensive billing and compliance audit for strategic pediatric home care acquisition

Hamden, CT, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimiTree, a leading services and software company focused on behavioral health, home health, and hospice providers recently partnered with Aveanna Healthcare to deliver a comprehensive billing and compliance audit as part of Aveanna’s acquisition due diligence process. Leveraging its deep expertise in the post-acute care sector, SimiTree’s clinical team provided actionable insights that informed Aveanna’s decision-making and integration planning for the transaction and the acquisition of Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, one of the largest independent providers of pediatric home care.

SimiTree’s clinical due diligence centered on a detailed billing and compliance audit. This in-depth evaluation was designed to pinpoint strengths and potential risks, ensuring Aveanna gained a comprehensive understanding of Thrive’s operational and financial health.

“Aveanna has long viewed SimiTree as a trusted business partner,” said Rachel Witt, RN, Chief Clinical Officer from Aveanna. “Their clinical team’s knowledge and experience in the post-acute space, paired with a streamlined and dependable due diligence process, made them the ideal choice for this engagement.” The primary driver behind Aveanna’s decision to enlist SimiTree was their established relationship and confidence in SimiTree’s ability to deliver timely, high-quality insights.

SimiTree’s audit provided Aveanna with a roadmap for post-transaction success. “Effective, timely due diligence offers a window into both the strengths and opportunities of an acquisition,” Witt noted. “SimiTree’s findings helped us make informed decisions and thoughtfully plan our integration strategy for ensuring a smooth transition and long-term value creation.”

Aveanna’s Rachel Witt praised the SimiTree clinical team for their professionalism and consistency while providing healthcare M&A due diligence services. “The team has the diligence process down to a fine science,” she added. “Their communication—both with us as the buyer and with the seller—was timely, thoughtful, and actionable. We’d absolutely recommend SimiTree’s clinical team to others in the industry.”

SimiTree’s M&A services, including its specialized billing and compliance audits, are tailored to the unique needs of the post-acute care market. By combining clinical expertise with operational and financial analysis, SimiTree empowers clients like Aveanna to navigate complex transactions with confidence.

“We’re proud to support Aveanna in achieving their strategic goals,” said Mark Romano, Vice President at SimiTree. “Our team’s ability to deliver precise, actionable insights underscores our commitment to being more than a service provider. We’re proud to be a true partner in our clients’ success.”

For more information about SimiTree’s healthcare M&A due diligence services or to explore how we can support your organization, visit SimiTreeHC.com or contact SimiTree at 800.949.0388.

About SimiTree

SimiTree is a growth-stage services and software company dedicated to supporting behavioral health, home health, and hospice providers. Backed by private equity, SimiTree delivers comprehensive solutions that help healthcare organizations improve patient care while achieving sustainable growth and operational excellence. The company is headquartered in Hamden, Connecticut.

Emily Boeglin SimiTree emily.boeglin@simitreehc.com

