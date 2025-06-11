Global Power Tools Market to Reach USD 67.8 Billion by 2035, Driven by Cordless Technology and Manufacturing Demand

Power Tools Market Size

USA power tools market to surpass USD 11.8 Billion by 2035, growing at 6.2% CAGR, driven by automation, DIY trends, and strong infrastructure investments.

The power tools market is on a strong growth path, fueled by tech innovation, rising DIY trends, and construction demand—making it a key sector to watch in the coming decade.” — Nikhil Kaitwade

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global power tools market , currently valued at USD 39.5 billion, is projected to reach USD 67.8 billion by 2035, reflecting a robust CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily fueled by rising adoption of cordless technologies, industrial automation, and expanding infrastructure investment across emerging economies.Power tools are now considered essential equipment across residential, commercial, and industrial settings. With heightened consumer awareness and a surge in urbanization worldwide, their demand is witnessing a notable upward trend.Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-760 Cordless Tools Lead Innovation and SalesCordless power tools continue to outpace their corded counterparts, now representing over 54% of total tool sales. This share is expected to rise to 62% by 2035, bolstered by improvements in battery performance and declining battery pack costs—projected to fall by 25% by 2028. Professional-grade cordless SKUs are gaining traction in automotive, manufacturing, and construction sectors, while entry-level DIY segments plateau in developed markets.Makita’s 2024 annual report highlights, “Cordless adoption in our 40V XGT and 18V LXT systems is now accelerating in price-sensitive Asia-Pacific markets,” pointing to increased demand from infrastructure and industrial buyers.Drivers of Growth1. Technological InnovationThe power tools market has undergone a significant transformation with the integration of cutting-edge technologies. The rise of brushless motors, lithium-ion batteries, and cordless configurations has redefined tool efficiency and lifespan. Modern tools now offer features such as smart connectivity, real-time diagnostics, and overload protection, appealing to both professionals and hobbyists.Cordless tools, in particular, have disrupted the market. The convenience, portability, and improved battery life have made them a go-to choice, reducing dependency on traditional electric corded devices. Brands that continue to innovate in this space are likely to stay ahead of the competition.2. Surging Construction ActivityA global boom in infrastructure and commercial construction projects is one of the most prominent growth catalysts for the power tools market. Urbanization, government initiatives, and the growth of real estate sectors in emerging economies are resulting in large-scale residential and industrial construction. This has escalated the demand for reliable and efficient power tools on job sites, particularly in concrete cutting, drilling, and fastening applications.3. Growing DIY and Home Improvement TrendsThe DIY culture, especially strong in North America and Europe, has found its way into emerging markets, thanks to widespread internet penetration and content-driven platforms that encourage self-reliant home maintenance. Consumers are increasingly investing in power tools for woodworking, remodeling, and gardening. This shift is not only fueling sales but also encouraging manufacturers to produce compact, affordable, and user-friendly tools designed for home use.Explore the Full Report for Detailed Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/power-tools-market Regional and Country-wise Market OutlookThe power tools market exhibits varied growth dynamics across different geographies, shaped by industrial development, government policies, and consumer behavior. The following countries are expected to be the leading contributors to global market growth:United StatesThe U.S. power tools market is forecasted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 6.20% from 2025 to 2035. This growth is underpinned by the strong presence of major manufacturing hubs, a booming housing market, and increased spending on infrastructure modernization. Moreover, the trend of smart homes and home improvement activities continues to fuel consumer demand.GermanyGermany remains a technological powerhouse in the tools sector, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70%. The country’s leadership in automotive manufacturing and industrial machinery makes it a significant player in the European market. The rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient tools is also influencing product development strategies across German firms.South Korea South Korea’s power tools industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.50%. With a strong focus on innovation and electronics, Korean manufacturers are exploring hybrid and IoT-integrated power tools. Increased construction activities and smart city projects contribute to strong domestic demand.ItalyItaly, with a CAGR of 5.00%, benefits from its thriving manufacturing and renovation sectors. Artisan trades and traditional craftsmanship also continue to utilize specialized power tools. Government subsidies for energy-efficient home improvements are likely to stimulate further growth.FranceFrance’s market is growing at a steady CAGR of 4.90%. The rise in green infrastructure and eco-friendly housing projects is creating ample opportunities for electric and battery-operated tools. Demand from automotive workshops and aerospace industries further supplements market expansion.JapanAlthough Japan shows a relatively slower growth rate at 4.20%, it remains an essential market due to its focus on advanced technology and automation. The integration of AI and robotics in power tools manufacturing is on the rise, providing a pathway for future innovations.Leading companies in the Power Tools Market• Robert Bosch GmbH• Stanley Black & Decker• Makita Corporation• Hilti Corporation• Atlas Copco AB• Techtronic Industries• Snap-on Inc.• Kyocera Corporation• Panasonic Corporation• Apex Tool Group• Ingersoll Rand• Ridgid ToolExploring the Tools & Accessories Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/tools-and-accessories Key SegmentationBy Product Type:In terms of products, the industry is divided into drilling tool, fastening tool, heat gun, angle grinder, chain saw, orbital sander, jigsaw, impact wrench, and circular saw.By Technology:In terms of technology, the industry is segmented into electric and pneumatic tools. The electric segment is further classified into corded, and cordless. The cordless segment is segregated into li-ion battery, lead acid battery, and others (Ni-Cd, Ni-Mh).By Sales Channel:In terms of sales channel, the industry is divided into online and offline.By Application:In terms of application, the industry is segregated into manufacturing, MRO services, DIY, and construction. The manufacturing segment has been further grouped into metal fabrication, automotive, railways, aerospace, furniture, and others. Then MRO services segment is segregated into facility management, automotive, aerospace, and other industrial.By Region:Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Industrial AutomationIndia Power Tools Industry Sales: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/india-power-tool-market UK Power Tools Market Outlook: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-kingdom-power-tools-market USA Power Tools Market Share: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/united-states-power-tool-market France Power Tools Market Trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/france-power-tool-market UAE Power Tools Market Demand: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/uae-power-tool-market Spain Power Tools Market Value: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/spain-power-tool-market Germany Power Tools Market Growth: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/germany-power-tools-market Russia Power Tools Market Overview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/russia-power-tools-market About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.