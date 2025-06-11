Women’s Business Owners Group Gains Momentum, While Power of Women Entrepreneurs Gets Noticed in Congressional Record

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Enterprise USA Organized Women Business Events Getting Heard by Senate, House Leaders; Top Women Business Owners Get Recorded in Official Congressional RecordThe power of women-owned businesses is growing and getting noticed on Capitol Hill as a new Women’s Business Owners Group holds regional meetings and the Congressional Record recognizes top women in business.The newly formed Women’s Business Owners Group (The Group), dedicated to helping women business owners get their voices heard by lawmakers, and organized by Family Enterprise USA, held its second regional meeting in Southern California this month.At the same time, Rep.Charles J. Fleischmann, (R- TN) offered into the official Congressional Record a statement to “honor women entrepreneurs and to recognize the impact of women-owned businesses” in his district and across the country. Women-owned businesses employ over 12.2 million people across the country , according to a new Well Fargo study on women businesses. The study shows women-owned businesses account for 40% of all U.S enterprises and generate $2.7 trillion in revenue annually.Women Business in Congressional Record“Women-owned businesses are important drivers of our local economy, employing millions of Americans nationwide,” Rep. Fleischmann said for the Congressional Record. “(They) account for trillions of dollars in revenue annually” from businesses of all sizes and industries.In a separate action, The Group held its second meeting in Southern California, bringing 25 women together to address key issues. The meeting featured a virtual visit with Senator Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) local field representative, Tommy Lawton, to discuss priorities and concerns.The Group meeting was held at the Irvine offices of Global, A 1st Flagship Company, a government services provider.The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Sherri Bovino, led the meeting that quickly focused on the new tax bill and family-owned business priorities. The discussion also touched on the issue of improving the 199A tax rates for Pass Through entities. Research by Family Enterprise USA shows 80% of family-owned businesses, including women-owned businesses, use Pass Through entity operating structures.The Group’s mission is to amplify the voices of women entrepreneurs, foster collaboration, and advocate for policies that promote equity in business. Its long-term goal is to remove policies that create barriers to women-owned businesses, whether taxation, red-tape, or regulations, its mission states.The Group is also specifically designed to work as a coalition of women business owners with the Congressional Family Business Caucus here.The next The Group meeting will be held Aug. 14 at 4PM in Irvine, Calif.Congressional Record and Little Debbie SnacksAs noted by Rep. Fleischmann in the Congressional Record, the topic of women in family-owned businesses was center stage during the first meeting this year with Congressional Family Business Caucus members.The Congressional Family Business Caucus meetings, according to the Congressional Record announcement, “are designed to share family business stories and educate Congress on the challenges family-owned businesses face in growing their businesses, including economic policies, tax policies, Death Tax, and other barriers that prevent business owners from passing down their legacy to the next generation.”During that meeting, The Congressional Record states, Debbie McKee-Fowler, Chairman of the Board for McKee Foods, and as well as other women-owned business leaders spoke on Capitol Hill, as part of the Family Enterprise USA-organized meeting with members of the Congressional Family Business Caucus.The meeting coincided with Women’s History Month.McKee Foods, known as makers of Little Debbie Snack Cakes, is a fourth-generation family business employing over 6,500 employees nationwide. It is based in Rep. Fleischmann’s district.Women’s Entrepreneurial JourneyIn The Group’s recent California meeting, priorities were to lower income taxes, estate taxes, and capital gains taxes, as well the restoration of improved research and development depreciation. At the Irvine meeting, there were eight women business owners who have spoken in the past with members of the Congressional Family Business Caucus.Many of them plan on attending the next Caucus meeting scheduled for Sept. 17 on Capitol Hill.“By uniting women business owners, we hope to create a supportive organization that empowers women to thrive and succeed in their entrepreneurial journeys,” said Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group. “The Group was formed to tear down barriers to women-owned businesses and to work as a coalition of women business owners with the Congressional Family Business Caucus on Capitol Hill,” she said. “Our lawmakers need to how powerful women-owned businesses are in this country.”To learn more and sign up go to: The Women’s Business Owners Group. About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization. www.familyenterpriseusa.com

