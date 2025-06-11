AREVA Institute and SeaStar Medical Announce DoD Award of Prestigious Military Grant to AREVA Institute to Evaluate SeaStar Medical’s SCD Therapy to Advance Breakthrough Burn and Sepsis Research

$2 million in DoD funding enables the evaluation of SeaStar Medical’s SCD therapy in the setting of severe burns, inhalation injury, and sepsis

SAN ANTONIO, Texas and DENVER, Colorado, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autonomous Reanimation and Evacuation (AREVA) Research Institute and SeaStar Medical (Nasdaq: ICU) announced today that a new United States Department of Defense (DoD) grant has been awarded to AREVA. The grant is one of four selected out of 160 total submissions by the 2024 Military Burn Research Program (MBRP) and represents cutting-edge research for extracorporeal immunomodulation to reduce inflammation after severe burns, inhalation injury, and septicemia.

The grant supports a three-year research study that is scheduled to begin in July 2025 with more than $2 million in DoD funding. The study will explore the application of SeaStar Medical’s Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy to reduce hyperinflammation in warfighters after severe burns, inhalation injury, and infection. The award represents a significant step towards the advancement of extracorporeal immunomodulation through the use of the SCD therapy, an innovative therapeutic device designed to neutralize destructive hyperinflammation, to improve survival in both combat casualties and civilian patients suffering from severe trauma and infection. Used alongside continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), the SCD therapy is designed to support organ recovery and may reduce the need for dialysis in patients with severe acute inflammatory conditions.

“In my 25-year research career, this particular award and collaboration with SeaStar Medical has the potential to be one of the most impactful,” said Andriy Batchinsky, MD, Principal Investigator and Founder of AREVA. “It may save the lives of large numbers of patients with infection- and trauma-related lung, kidney, and multi-organ failure.”

The Geneva Foundation will provide research administration and operational support to ensure the success of the program at the AREVA Institute in San Antonio, Texas, helping accelerate innovation in military medicine. The grant will cover the purchase of the SCD therapy from SeaStar Medical for use by AREVA in the research study. SeaStar Medical and AREVA are also exploring expanded applications of SeaStar’s technology beyond the initial study.

Kevin Chung, MD, Chief Medical Officer of SeaStar Medical, stated, “The AREVA Institute is one of only a handful of around the clock intensive care unit laboratories in the world capable of delivering this type of work. This DoD award represents a major vote of confidence not only for the AREVA Institute but also the potential of the SCD therapy to play a major role in the care of critically wounded service members. This study will evaluate the ability of the SCD therapy to optimize functional recovery after these types of injuries.”

About the SeaStar Medical Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) Therapy

The Selective Cytopheretic Device (SCD) therapy is designed as a disease-modifying device that neutralizes over-active immune cells and stops the cytokine storm that yields destructive hyperinflammation and creates a cascade of events that wreak havoc in the patient’s body. The SCD therapy has broad applications in multiple acute and chronic kidney and cardiovascular diseases, representing patients who today have no FDA-approved options for treating their disease. Unlike pathogen removal and other blood-purification tools, the SCD therapy is integrated with an existing continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) hemofiltration system to selectively target and transition proinflammatory monocytes to a reparative state and promote activated neutrophils to be less inflammatory. This unique immunomodulation approach may promote long-term organ recovery, eliminate the need for future RRT, including dialysis, and prevent loss of life.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on transforming the standard of care for critically ill patients at risk of organ failure and death. Its first commercial product, QUELIMMUNE (SCD-PED), received FDA approval in 2024 and is the only approved therapy for pediatric acute kidney injury (AKI) due to sepsis. The company’s SCD therapy has earned six Breakthrough Device Designations from the FDA and is currently in pivotal trials for adult AKI patients requiring CRRT. Learn more at www.seastarmedical.com or follow SeaStar Medical on LinkedIn and X.

About The Geneva Foundation

The Geneva Foundation advances operationally relevant, military-unique research aligned with DoD requirements to ensure mission success. Geneva accelerates military medical R&D to deliver deployable solutions that enhance the health, readiness, and capabilities of service members and the communities they serve. With deep expertise in research operations, government contracting, strategic collaborations, and commercialization, Geneva ensures successful research outcomes and remains a committed strategic partner in advancing military medicine. Learn more: The Geneva Foundation.

