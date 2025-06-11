Asia Broadband Confirms Stock Dividend For July Shareholders of Record

LAS VEGAS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the ownership and distribution dates of the shareholders stock dividend recently approved by the Company. The common share dividend will be issued on the basis of 1 dividend share for every 35 shares owned to shareholders of record or beneficial owners of the Company on July 10, 2025. The distribution of the dividend representing over 100 million restricted common shares will be processed by AABB’s transfer agent several days after the ownership record date. The majority of shareholders will receive the dividend shares through their brokers or investment firms. Alternatively, shareholders that own registered share certificates with the Company’s transfer agent will receive the dividend shares directly by mail.

Additionally, the Company is in the process of planning the approval and distribution of quarterly or semi-annual stock dividends and will announce new dividends as they are confirmed.

AABB continues to advance the corporate initiative to reward its loyal shareholder base for their continued support and interest in sharing the success and growth of the Company’s gold mining and digital assets operations.

In other mining operations news, the Company has been in discussions and conducting preliminary evaluations regarding a large mining property acquisition. AABB will announce further details soon as they become available.

About Asia Broadband



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

Contact the Company at: General Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com Token Support: support@aabbgmine2token.com Company Websites: www.asiabroadbandinc.com

www.aabbgmine2token.com

www.goldenbaboons.com Phone: 702-744-4785





