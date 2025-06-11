Trawick International Expands LATAM Offerings with Corporate IPMI for Businesses in Latin America & the Caribbean

MIAMI, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trawick International, a leading provider of international insurance, announced today that it is expanding its innovative Plan VIVA international private medical insurance (IPMI) product line with the launch of VIVA Corporate, a group IPMI plan for businesses across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Building on the success of Plan VIVA for individuals, VIVA Corporate offers businesses an opportunity to prioritize employee well-being while enhancing their ability to attract and retain top talent. The plan is designed for companies with five or more employees, offering a modular structure that allows organizations to customize coverage according to the specific needs and budget of their workforce.

VIVA Corporate integrates the same core principles that have made Plan VIVA a preferred choice for international medical coverage: affordability, long-term sustainability, and personalized service. Businesses can select from various coverage options, ensuring their employees receive access to world-class healthcare without unnecessary costs.

Key features include:

Flexible Coverage Options – A modular design that allows businesses to tailor plans to their workforce needs.

– A modular design that allows businesses to tailor plans to their workforce needs. Premium Stability – Responsible underwriting practices to prevent sudden rate fluctuations.

– Responsible underwriting practices to prevent sudden rate fluctuations. Wellness and Preventive Care – Health programs and early detection screenings to encourage proactive healthcare management.

– Health programs and early detection screenings to encourage proactive healthcare management. Seamless Digital Experience – A technology-driven platform for enrollment, policy management, and claims processing.

– A technology-driven platform for enrollment, policy management, and claims processing. Global Access to Top-Tier Medical Facilities – Policyholders receive quality care wherever they are in the world.

– Policyholders receive quality care wherever they are in the world. Financial Security – Coverage reinsured by Lloyd’s of London.

David Capote, President, Trawick International Latin America, commented, “We’re proud to introduce our new group IPMI plan tailored specifically for businesses across Latin America and the Caribbean. This offering reflects our commitment to providing flexible, high-quality international health coverage that meets the evolving needs of today’s globally mobile workforce. As companies in the region continue to expand and attract top talent, we’re here to ensure their teams are protected, wherever their work takes them.”

Businesses interested in learning more about how this group IPMI solution can support their employees’ healthcare needs can contact info@trawicklatam.com.

About Trawick International

For over 25 years, Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and assistance services. The company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today’s globally mobile population. To learn more about Trawick International and the Trawick family of companies, visit trawickholdings.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Nicholson

Director, Corporate Communications

Trawick International

Melissa.Nicholson@trawickinternational.com

