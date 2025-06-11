BigCommerce Earns 2025 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius

Ecommerce platform recognized as a leader among ecommerce platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading provider of open, composable commerce solutions for B2C and B2B brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized BigCommerce with a 2025 Top Rated Award.

With a TRScore of 7.8 out of 10 and over 450 reviews, BigCommerce is recognized by their customer reviews as a top player in the ecommerce category.

“This recognition is based entirely on our customers’ positive sentiment and is especially fulfilling because it reflects the value they receive from our platform as well as our customer success services,” said Ryan Means, senior vice president of global services at BigCommerce. “Winning this TrustRadius award validates that our customers are successful with our platform and it is helping them optimize revenue and grow their businesses.”

“BigCommerce earning a TrustRadius Top Rated award showcases its impact in empowering merchants to scale without limits,” said Allyson Havener, chief marketing officer at TrustRadius. “Their customers consistently praise BigCommerce for its flexibility, robust feature set, and ease of use—making it a trusted platform for businesses looking to grow and compete in an ever-evolving eCommerce landscape.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B’s industry standard for unbiased recognition of excellent technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.

Hear from verified users on how much they value BigCommerce :

“Big commerce certainly helped us increase our web traffic through its integrated SEO,” wrote one review. “SEO is super important for web visibility/where your page ranks on search engines. The integrated SEO along with the integrated search analytics really helps us target/cater to what our customers or potential customers are searching for.”

“BigCommerce had a much stronger B2B integration and platform in general than Shopify,” said another reviewer. “Netsuite was too expensive at the time to consider it.”

BigCommerce is proud to create products that inspire such gracious feedback in our user community. Looking to share your own feedback? Please leave a review here .

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable ecommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated professional-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Coldwater Creek, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

