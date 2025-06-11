Florida Oncology and Hematology Moves Naples-Goodlette Clinic to Larger Location

Local oncology practice moves to a new, expanded location to continue providing enhanced cancer care to the Naples-Goodlette community

NAPLES, Fla., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Oncology and Hematology, a partner practice of American Oncology Network (AON), has relocated its Goodlette clinic in Naples to 708 Goodlette-Frank Road, Suite 302, 3rd Floor. Current or prospective patients can call (239) 231-7260 for inquiries or to schedule an appointment.





Board-certified medical oncologists Zanetta Lamar, MD, Ferdy Santiago, MD, and Board-certified hematologist Deborah Glick, MD are now accepting patients at the new, larger Naples-Goodlette location.

The new clinic includes additional private exam rooms that provide dedicated space for patient-physician conversations, an infusion room, in-house lab and pathology services, and an onsite specialty pharmacy for oral oncolytics.

“Our Goodlette practice has moved to a larger suite to better serve our Naples area patients,” said Dr. Santiago. “We hold ourselves to a high standard of continuously providing exceptional, compassionate care that is central to our patient-first mindset, and is the standard in all of Florida Oncology and Hematology’s five clinic locations. We appreciate our patients’ continued trust and look forward to serving them at our newly expanded Goodlette address in Naples.”

Florida Oncology and Hematology provides care to patients living in Cape Coral, Clearwater, Fort Myers, Naples, and surrounding areas. The practice ensures patients receive personalized care and treatment plans that are designed exclusively for their unique needs. As a community-based practice, Florida Oncology and Hematology provides affordable care in a comfortable environment while offering high-quality, state-of-the-art treatment in convenient locations.

The practice is a partner of American Oncology Network, one of the nation’s fastest-growing community-based oncology networks. Through this partnership, American Oncology Network makes additional patient care and services available such as access to the in-house specialty pharmacy with home delivery of certain medications among other benefits.

“We are excited to welcome our patients to the new space, where we will continue to prioritize their health and well-being,” said Dr. Santiago. “The relocation will allow us to expand patient services and therapeutics, while also providing a larger space for additional staff to deliver one-on-one care.”

For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com . For more information about Florida Oncology and Hematology, visit floridaonc.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About Florida Oncology and Hematology

Specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and blood disorders, Florida Oncology and Hematology serves patients in Cape Coral, Clearwater, Fort Myers, and Naples, Florida. As a community-based practice, it offers a full range of exceptional cancer services, providing the highest quality treatment based on research and focused on the whole person. Learn more at floridaonc.com.

