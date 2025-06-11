Energy Solutions Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

The Business Research Company

Energy Solutions Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025

The Energy Solutions Global Market is set to grow from $739.84 billion in 2024 to $801.77 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%.

The energy solutions market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $739.84 billion in 2024 to $801.77 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing funding for battery storage development, increasing government spending, increasing digitalization of utility operations, rise in consumer awareness of energy consumption, and growth in demand for microgrid installations.

What Factors Are Propelling The Energy Solutions Market Forward?

The energy solutions market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1,088.43 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of renewable energy sources, increasing investments in grid modernization, increasing consumer awareness of carbon footprint reduction, rising electricity consumption from urbanization, and rising investment in green hydrogen production facilities. Major trends in the forecast period include technology advancements in battery storage, innovations in smart grid infrastructure, developments in hydrogen energy, research and developments in solar efficiency, and advancement of energy management systems.

Which Key Players Are Dominating The Energy Solutions Market?

Major companies operating in the energy solutions market are JERA Co. Inc., First Solar Inc., Sunrun Inc., Bloom Energy Corporation, Ormat Technologies Inc., Albioma S.A., Neoen, Infinis, Grenergy Renovables, Orcan Energy AG, Solar Liberty Energy Systems, Inc., Moxion Power Co., DLO Energy Resources Group Pty Ltd, Next Energy Technologies Inc., Serengeti Energy Limited, Inlyte Energy Inc., PlanET Biogas USA Inc., Glint Solar AS, Nightpeak Energy LLC, Eden Energy.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Energy Solutions Market?

Major companies operating in the energy solutions market are focusing on developing innovative products such as battery energy storage systems to enhance grid stability, improve energy storage capabilities, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and provide more efficient, sustainable, and reliable energy solutions. A battery energy storage system BESS is a technology that stores electrical energy in batteries for later use, helping to balance supply and demand in the power grid. It enables the integration of renewable energy sources by storing excess energy generated during low demand and releasing it during peak hours.

How Is The Energy Solutions Market Segmented?

The energy solutions market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Solution Type: Solar Energy Solutions, Wind Energy Solutions, Hydropower Energy Solutions, Geothermal Energy Solutions, Biomass Energy Solutions, Thermal Energy Solutions, Other Solution Types

2 By Service Type: Supply Services, Demand Services, Energy Optimization Services

3 By Application: Commercial, Residential, Industrial

Subsegments:

1 By Solar Energy Solutions: Photovoltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems, Solar Water Heating Systems, Solar Lighting Systems, Solar Thermal Collectors

2 By Wind Energy Solutions: Onshore Wind Turbines, Offshore Wind Turbines, Wind Farm Control Systems, Wind Monitoring Systems, Small-Scale Wind Systems

3 By Hydropower Energy Solutions: Large Hydropower Plants, Small Hydropower Systems, Micro Hydropower Units, Pumped Storage Hydropower, Run-Of-River Systems

4 By Geothermal Energy Solutions: Dry Steam Plants, Flash Steam Plants, Binary Cycle Power Plants, Geothermal Heat Pumps, Enhanced Geothermal Systems

5 By Biomass Energy Solutions: Biomass Power Plants, Biogas Systems, Biomass Boilers, Waste-To-Energy Systems, Anaerobic Digesters

6 By Thermal Energy Solutions: Thermal Storage Systems, Combined Heat And Power Systems, District Heating Systems, Industrial Thermal Systems, Thermal Desalination Units

7 By Other Solution Types: Hydrogen Fuel Systems, Tidal Energy Systems, Wave Energy Systems, Fuel Cell Technologies, Energy Recovery Systems

What Regional Insights Are Revealing Energy Solutions Market Growth And Trends?

North America was the largest region in the energy solutions market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the energy solutions market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

