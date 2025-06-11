Instil Bio Names John Maraganore, Ph.D., to Board Role Supporting the Advancement of PD-L1xVEGF Bispecific Antibody Program

DALLAS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil”) (NASDAQ: TIL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel therapies, today announced the addition of John Maraganore, Ph.D., to the Board of Directors of Axion Bio, Inc., Instil’s wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to the development of AXN-2510 (“’2510”), a potentially best-in-class PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody for solid tumors prioritizing front-line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

“John’s appointment reflects our commitment to assembling world-class leadership to maximize the value of the ‘2510 program for patients and shareholders, and we have benefited greatly from his strategic advice over the past year,” said Bronson Crouch, CEO of Instil. “His deep industry experience and strategic insight will be critical as we continue to advance our PD-L1xVEGF bispecific, which we believe has the potential to redefine the standard of care for patients with solid tumors.”

“I am thrilled to continue to partner with the team at Instil to support the further development of ‘2510,” said Dr. Maraganore. “This program has a strong scientific rationale, early signs of robust activity, and clear differentiation from others in our therapeutic area. As we approach the completion of enrollment of ImmuneOnco’s Phase 2 trial of ‘2510 in combination with chemotherapy in patients with first-line NSCLC this summer, I believe ‘2510 is in a highly strategic position with its early attractive safety and efficacy profile. My goal is to aid Instil in navigating to its next stage of growth during this exciting time."

Dr. John Maraganore is a seasoned biotechnology executive with over 30 years of experience in building and leading innovative life sciences companies, with a deep focus on translating breakthrough science into transformative medicines. He was the founding CEO of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY), where he led the company from its inception in 2002 through nearly two decades of growth as it recently crossed $40 billion in market capitalization. Dr. Maraganore’s passion and hard work advanced RNA interference (RNAi) from a nascent platform into a validated therapeutic modality, thus bringing multiple first-in-class RNAi medicines to market. He currently serves on the boards of several public and private biotech companies focused on areas such as oncology, immunology, and precision medicine, and advises leading investment firms in the life sciences sector. His breadth of experience across drug discovery, clinical development, and strategic partnering makes him an invaluable partner in guiding the advancement of next-generation cancer therapies.

About Instil Bio

Instil Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel therapies. Instil's lead asset, AXN-2510, is a novel and differentiated PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple solid tumors. For more information, visit www.instilbio.com.

About Axion Bio

Axion Bio is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Instil Bio dedicated to the development of AXN-2510, a novel and differentiated PD-L1xVEGF bispecific antibody in development for the treatment of multiple solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “targets” and “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our expectations with respect to the therapeutic potential of AXN-2510, the strategic position of AXN-2510 and its safety and efficacy profile, the clinical development of AXN-2510, including enrollment of clinical trials and the generation of clinical data therefrom, and other statements that are not historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties associated with the costly and time-consuming drug product development process, the uncertainty of clinical success and other risks and uncertainties affecting us and our plans and development programs, including those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 filed with the SEC, as well as our other filings with the SEC. Additional information will be made available in other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements except as may be required by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

1-972-499-3350

investorrelations@instilbio.com

www.instilbio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.