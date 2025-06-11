Pasithea Therapeutics Appoints Expert in ETS2-driven Inflammatory Disease to Scientific Advisory Board

Dr. James Lee of the Francis Crick Institute will help guide development of PAS-004 for ETS2-driven diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

MIAMI, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor, today announced the appointment of Dr. James Lee to its scientific advisory board (SAB) to help guide development of PAS-004 for the treatment of ETS2 pathway inflammatory diseases including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis and ankylosing spondylitis.

Dr. Lee is the lead author on a 2024 Nature publication that identified ETS2 as a central regulator of macrophage-driven inflammation in IBD and other indications, and also identified that MEK inhibitors are the drug class that most effectively suppress ETS2-driven inflammation.

“Dr. Lee’s clinical research has deepened the field’s understanding of the ETS2 pathway in inflammatory diseases and has the potential to lead to transformative therapies for patients with IBD,” commented Pasithea CEO, Dr. Tiago Reis Marques. “We expect Dr. Lee’s guidance will be central to the expansion of PAS-004’s development to additional indications beyond NF1, which we plan to fund through non-dilutive financing, including grants and/or strategic collaborations.”

Dr. James Lee is a Clinician Scientist Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute (London, UK) and an Honorary Consultant Gastroenterologist at the Royal Free Hospital. He has clinical expertise in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and is also an active member of the UK and International IBD Genetics Consortia.

Dr Lee trained at Oxford, Cambridge, and Harvard and leads a research group that seeks to translate genetic associations into a better understanding of autoimmune and inflammatory disease biology. His research is internationally renowned with publications in such scientific journals as Nature and Cell.

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company primarily focused on the research and development of its lead drug candidate, PAS-004, a next-generation macrocyclic MEK inhibitor intended for the treatment of RASopathies, MAPK pathway-driven tumors, and other diseases. The Company is currently testing PAS-004 in a Phase 1 clinical trial in advanced cancer patients (NCT06299839), and a Phase 1/1b clinical trial in adult patients with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1)-associated plexiform neurofibromas (NCT06961565).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of PAS-004 in advanced cancer patients, the Company’s Phase 1/1b clinical trial of PAS-004 in adult NF1 patients, and the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and preliminary efficacy of PAS-004, as well as all other statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding the Company’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events regarding its business, as well as other statements with respect to the Company’s plans, assumptions, expectations, beliefs and objectives, the success of the Company’s current and future business strategies, product development, pre-clinical studies, clinical studies, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, business strategies, potential growth and financing opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks that future clinical trial results may not match results observed to date, may be negative or ambiguous, or may not reach the level of statistical significance required for regulatory approval, as well as other factors set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Pasithea Therapeutics Contact

Patrick Gaynes

Corporate Communications

pgaynes@pasithea.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.