ORIGENCE AND ALLOY PARTNER TO DELIVER BEST-IN-CLASS FRAUD PROTECTION FOR CREDIT UNIONS

Integration unlocks growth opportunities to streamline onboarding, enhance the member experience, and strengthen security.

Irvine, California, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, announced a strategic partnership with Alloy, a premier identity and fraud prevention platform provider. This partnership provides credit unions with a scalable and highly effective solution to grow their business by streamlining digital member onboarding and digital lending while also proactively mitigating fraudulent activity.

Through this partnership, Alloy will enable credit unions to verify member identities with access to more than 200 best-in-class sources of fraud, identity, and compliance data without the burden of managing individual integrations. Alloy provides credit unions with the ability to:

Optimize growth by increasing top of funnel conversion rates, onboarding automation rates, and speed of origination.

Orchestrate unique fraud prevention data points for digital new account opening and direct lending.

Easily select from a variety of pre-built fraud and identity solutions, promoting tailored security measures.

Reduce costs by pausing additional fraud checks on low-risk applications and make real-time adjustments to balance security and cost-effectiveness.

Quickly detect fraud risks in online member onboarding and lending channels.

Implement automated know-your-customer (KYC) and customer identification program (CIP) checks to promote compliance and enhance security measures.

Fraud has become an escalating challenge for credit unions, with attacks evolving in sophistication and frequency. At the same time, fraud prevention is acting as a growth driver for financial institutions by enabling them to onboard genuine members. According to a 2025 report from Alloy, 87% of financial institutions reported that the money saved by fraud prevention outweighs its costs. To keep up with growing fraud, credit unions must diversify and layer their fraud solutions to evolve as quickly as the threats they face, ultimately unlocking additional growth opportunities for their business.

“As fraud continues to evolve, we recognize the need for cutting-edge solutions that will protect our partners and their members without compromising efficiency,” said Brian Hendricks, Chief Product Officer of Origence. “By integrating with Alloy’s powerful fraud detection capabilities, we equip credit unions with the tools to safeguard their operations, build trust, make more loans, and open new accounts. This is more than just another integration; it’s about empowering credit unions with confidence to move faster than the pace of fraud.”

“Credit unions are highly skilled at providing high-quality experiences to the member communities they serve,” said Keith Kettell, Chief Revenue Officer at Alloy. “Our partnership with Origence enables credit unions to continue to faithfully serve their members while also ensuring they reduce fraud risk and ultimately grow their business.”

About Alloy

Alloy provides an identity and fraud prevention platform that enables global financial institutions and fintechs to manage identity risk so they can grow with confidence. Over 700 of the world’s largest financial institutions and fintechs turn to Alloy’s end-to-end platform to access actionable intelligence and the broadest network of data sources across the industry, as well as stay ahead of fraud, credit, and compliance risks. Founded in 2015, Alloy is powering the delivery of great financial products to more customers around the world. Learn more at alloy.com.

About Origence

Origence provides lending technology solutions credit unions need to advance their total origination experience. We were established in 1994 as a credit union service organization (CUSO) and have helped thousands of credit unions process more than 97 million applications, including 8.6 million applications in 2024. Our solutions include indirect lending, loan and account origination, auto shopping, marketing automation, lending operations, and more. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

