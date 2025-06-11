AIP Realty Trust Announces Execution of Engagement Letter for AllTrades Transaction Concurrent Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIP Realty Trust (the “Trust” or “AIP”) (TSXV: AIP.U) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release filed on June 9, 2025, the Trust has entered into an engagement letter (the “Engagement Letter”) with Desjardins Capital Markets (the “Agent”) setting forth the commercial terms under which the Agent has agreed to act as the sole lead agent and bookrunner in respect of the best efforts fully marketed offering of approximately US$100,000,000 or such other amount agreed by the Agent and the Trust of securities of the Trust (“Offered Securities”) at a price per Offered Security to be determined (the “Financing”). The terms and ultimate structure of the Financing remain under consideration and subject to negotiation with the Agent.

The net proceeds of the Financing will be used in support of the Trust’s proposed business combination (the “AllTrades Transaction”) with AllTrades Industrial Properties, LLC (“AllTrades”), as previously disclosed by the Trust in a news release dated November 14, 2024, for the purchase of six completed AllTrades Serviced Industrial Business Suites facilities, as well as for other general working capital purposes.

“This engagement marks a pivotal milestone for the Trust and a step forward towards completion of the AllTrades transaction,” said Leslie Wulf, Executive Chairman of the Trust. “Partnering with Desjardins Capital Markets, renowned for their exceptional track record and deep industry relationships, strategically positions us to raise the capital to support our goals with confidence and precision. We’re proud to align with a team that shares our vision and commitment to excellence.”

Completion of the Financing remains subject to, among other things, approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About AIP Realty Trust

AIP Realty Trust is a real estate unit investment trust with a growing portfolio of AllTrades branded Service Industrial Business Suites light industrial flex facilities focused on small businesses and the trades and services sectors in the U.S. These properties appeal to a diverse range of small space users, such as contractors, skilled trades, suppliers, repair services, last-mile providers, small businesses and assembly and distribution firms. They typically offer attractive fundamentals including low tenant turnover, stable cash flow and low capex intensity, as well as significant growth opportunities. With an initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth market, AIP Realty Trust plans to roll out this innovative property offering nationally. For more information, please visit www.aiprealtytrust.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of AIP Realty Trust with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding the ability to obtain regulatory and unitholder approvals, the closing of the Financing and AllTrades Transaction, aggregate proceeds to be raised under the Financing and the use thereof and other factors. When or if used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to proposed financing activity, proposed acquisitions, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third-party information and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Trust’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Trust, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. The Trust does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. AIP does not undertake to update any such forward- looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”). The Trust has not registered and will not register the securities under the U.S. Securities Act. The Trust does not intend to engage in a public offering of their securities in the United States.

