Memo Therapeutics AG Publishes Study in Frontiers in Pharmacology Demonstrating Therapeutic Antibody Transcytosis Across the Kidney Barrier After Intravenous Administration

Results demonstrate that intravenously administered therapeutic IgG antibodies can be detected in urine, supporting the conclusion that these antibodies are capable of crossing the kidney endothelial barrier

This proof-of-concept study provides compelling support for the selected dosing regimen of MTx’s investigational BK polyomavirus-neutralizing antibody

Schlieren / Zurich, Switzerland, 11 June, 2025 – Memo Therapeutics AG (or “MTx”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing antibody-based therapies for viral infections and cancer, has published a study in Frontiers in Pharmacology detailing the transport of therapeutic IgG1 antibodies across the kidney endothelial barrier. This quantitative analysis provides a scientific basis for the selected dosing strategy of MTx's highly potent human anti-BKV IgG1 therapeutic antibody, potravitug, currently in Phase II clinical development.

The study reports that, 0.015% (median) of the serum concentration of therapeutic antibody rituximab is found in the urine, with levels reaching up to 4.2%. These findings suggest that therapeutic IgG antibodies can cross the kidney filtration barrier in measurable amounts, challenging prior assumptions about size-exclusion limitations and supporting the feasibility of antibody-based interventions for renal infections.

Christoph Esslinger, CSO of MTx, commented: “This data reinforces the notion that potravitug can access infected renal tissue and supports the continued development of this first-in-class candidate for the treatment of BK viremia in kidney transplant recipients.”

BKV nephropathy affects up to 70% of kidney transplant recipients with established BK viremia and is associated with compromised graft function and reduced long-term graft survival. Despite this, therapeutic options remain limited, partly due to the prevailing belief that large-molecule biologics cannot effectively penetrate kidney tissue. This study contributes to a growing body of evidence suggesting otherwise.

MTx is currently conducting a Phase II double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial with 90 patients in the USA for the treatment of BK viremia in kidney transplant recipients, with top line results anticipated later in 2025.

The full publication can be accessed here.

-Ends-

Contacts Memo Therapeutics AG info@memo-therapeutics.com ICR Healthcare Amber Fennell, Ashley Tapp memotx@icrhealthcare.com +44 (0)20 3709 5700

About Memo Therapeutics AG

Memo Therapeutics AG (“MTx”) is a late-stage biotech company translating unique human immune responses into superior medicines through the development of best-in-class antibodies to treat viral infections and cancer. The Company’s lead program, potravitug, is in Phase II development targeting BK viremia in kidney transplant recipients, an infection which can result in decreased kidney functionality and longevity and reduced patient survival. Potravitug has the potential to become a first-in-class BKV disease-modifying therapy for kidney transplant patients with a market potential of up to $2bn.

Alongside potravitug, MTx is focused on discovering novel oncology targets. Underpinning MTx’s core assets is its proprietary DROPZYLLA® technology, an antibody repertoire copying engine with high-throughput screening capabilities. MTx is a private company located in Schlieren / Zurich and backed by investors including Ysios Capital, Kurma Partners, Pureos Bioventures, Swisscanto, Vesalius Biocapital and Adjuvant Capital. Learn more at www.memo-therapeutics.com, and on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.