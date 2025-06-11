AmiViz Recognised Among Best Workplaces in Technology Across GCC by Great Place to Work

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmiViz , the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, has been ranked 22nd in the prestigious 2025 list of Best Workplaces in Technology in the GCC region by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture. This significant recognition highlights AmiViz’s unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive, empowering, and innovation-driven environment for its employees.The award reflects the company’s consistent efforts in building a workplace culture where trust, collaboration, and professional growth are not just encouraged but embedded in its DNA. The ranking is based on employee feedback collected through confidential surveys, alongside an in-depth assessment of company culture, HR practices, leadership engagement, and commitment to employee well-being. AmiViz stood out for its focus on nurturing a transparent and agile working environment that inspires people to excel while making meaningful contributions to the company’s vision.As the tech landscape rapidly evolves, AmiViz has made it a priority to remain people-centric, ensuring that its teams are equipped, supported, and motivated to thrive. The company's culture has become a cornerstone of its success across the region, from investing in continuous learning and upskilling opportunities to fostering a workplace where diversity and innovation are celebrated.Ilyas Mohammed, Amiviz's Chief Operating Officer, expressed pride in the achievement, stating, Being recognized among the top workplaces in technology across the GCC is an honour that validates our belief that a strong company culture is a catalyst for sustainable growth. Our team is at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition is a reflection of their passion, dedication, and the values we live by every day.”The Great Place to Workranking comes at a time of strategic expansion and growing market presence for AmiViz, underscoring the company’s ability to scale while preserving its core culture. This achievement also sends a strong message to current and future employees, partners, and stakeholders that AmiViz is not only a leader in delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions, but also a company that values its people as its greatest asset.As AmiViz continues to evolve as a regional force in cybersecurity distribution, this recognition reinforces its vision to lead not just in technology, but in creating workplaces that inspire and empower.About AmiVizAmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalised service for our partners.At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

