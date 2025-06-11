Personal Care Emollients Market 2025–2034: Growth Drivers, Key Segments, Market Share & Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company

What Does The Data On The Personal Care Emollients Market Size Indicate?

The personal care emollients market size has grown strongly in recent years. It’s projected to jump from $2.06 billion in 2024 to $2.19 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. This surging growth, during a historic period, is attributed to various factors such as the growing adoption of premium personal care brands, an increasing focus on clean-label and sustainable beauty products, a rising prevalence of skin disorders fueling dermatological emollient use, and the growing influence of beauty and skincare influencers on social media. Additionally, rising urbanization has driven demand for personal care routines.

Does The Personal Care Emollients Market Hold Potential For Future Growth?

In the next few years, the personal care emollients market size is expected to witness strong growth. It is projected to rise to $2.71 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as growing demand for multifunctional skincare products, increasing consumer awareness of skin health and hydration, rising popularity of natural and organic personal care ingredients, and growing aging population seeking anti-aging formulations. Furthermore, increasing disposable incomes in emerging economies is also playing a pivotal role. Major trends forecasted for the period include advancements in bio-based and sustainable emollient technologies, development of novel silicone alternatives for enhanced skin feel, integration of artificial intelligence AI in personalized skincare product development, advancements in nanoemulsion technologies for better skin penetration, and the integration of biotechnology in producing high-performance emollients.

What Is Driving The Demand For Personal Care Emollients Market?

A surge in skincare needs is expected to propel the growth of the personal care emollients market going forward. Skin care refers to the range of practices and products used to maintain and improve the health, appearance, and function of the skin. The increasing demand for skincare is fueled by a rising awareness of personal appearance and wellness, driven by social media influence and greater access to skincare knowledge. Personal care emollients play a crucial role in skincare by softening and moisturizing the skin, forming a protective barrier that prevents moisture loss, and improving skin texture, thereby, making it smoother and more hydrated. For instance, in 2023, according to Cosmetics Europe, a Belgium-based personal care association, every day around 500 million consumers use personal care products to enhance their well-being and protect their health in Europe. Furthermore, the personal care industry contributes approximately USD 31.23 billion €29 billion annually to the European economy. Therefore, the growing demand for skincare is aiding in the expansion of the personal care emollients market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Personal Care Emollients Market?

The significant players in the personal care emollients market include Cargill Corporation, BASF SE, Procter & Gamble, Unilever plc, The Dow Chemical Company, L'Oréal S.A., Evonik Industries AG, Sasol Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza AG, Clariant AG, AAK Sweden AB, Croda International Plc., Ashland Inc, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Innospec Inc, Sonneborn LLC, The HallStar Company, Vantage Specialty Ingredients Inc, Stephenson Group, Yasham, and Berg + Schmidt GmbH.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Personal Care Emollients Market?

Companies operating in the personal care emollients market are increasingly focusing on developing advanced products, such as natural-based emulsifiers, catering to the growing consumer demand for sustainable and skin-friendly products. Natural-based emulsifiers refer to plant-derived or naturally occurring substances utilized to stabilize emulsions in personal care products. For instance, In October 2024, BASF SE, a Germany-based chemical company, launched Emulgade Verde. It is a natural-based, biodegradable emulsifier line designed for mild, sustainable, and versatile personal care formulations. It enables cold processing and supports sensitive skin while meeting certification standards.

How Is The Personal Care Emollients Market Segmented?

The personal care emollients market in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Medicated Emollients, Non-Medicated Emollients

2 By Product: Synthetic Emollients, Natural Emollients

3 By Application: Body Care, Hair Care, Lipcare, Cosmetics

Subsegments:

1 By Medicated Emollients: Topical Corticosteroids, Antiviral Emollients, Antibacterial Emollients, Antifungal Emollients

2 By Non-Medicated Emollients: Humectants, Fatty Alcohols, Occlusives, Silicones, Emollient Esters

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Personal Care Emollients Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest regional market for personal care emollients. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the personal care emollients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

