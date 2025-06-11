CloudIBN Unveils End-to-End VAPT Testing Services for Mobile, Web, Cloud & IoT

CloudIBN: VAPT Testing services

Empowering US enterprises, CloudIBN launches holistic VAPT Testing services securing digital layers: cloud & IoT boosting cyber resilience & compliance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprises today have an incredible opportunity to strengthen their cybersecurity posture with smarter, more proactive solutions. As digital ecosystems grow and evolve, so do the challenges—but so do the tools to meet them. Rising to this challenge, CloudIBN, a global leader in cybersecurity and managed services, has reframed its security approach with the launch of advanced VAPT Testing services -specifically engineered to safeguard mobile applications, web platforms, cloud environments, and IoT ecosystems.CloudIBN’s latest offering comes at a time when data breaches, ransomware attacks, and API-level vulnerabilities are costing businesses billions annually. By delivering unified Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) across multiple digital vectors, CloudIBN aims to set a new benchmark for enterprise-grade cybersecurity.Why VA & PT Testing Is Important in 2025Modern digital infrastructures are deeply interconnected—and so are their vulnerabilities. A weak IoT endpoint can serve as an entry point to a secure cloud network; an untested web app can open the door to database infiltration. This is why VA & PT Testing Services are no longer optional—they are essential.VAPT is a dual-component strategy:1. Vulnerability Assessment (VA) identifies known security loopholes using automated tools.2. Penetration Testing (PT) simulates real-world attacks to exploit these vulnerabilities and determine the true extent of risk.“Our approach is to uncover what lies beyond the surface—the unseen flaws in code, misconfigurations in cloud, and hidden access points in IoT environments,” said Ajay Mehta, CEO of CloudIBN. “It’s not just about identifying threats—it’s about understanding how they operate and shutting them down at the root.”Need clarity on how exposed your digital infrastructure really is? Book a free consultation with CloudIBN's cybersecurity team: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ A Unified, Cross-Platform Security ApproachCloudIBN’s VA & PT Testing Services are engineered for today’s digital complexity. Unlike traditional point solutions that address only one component of infrastructure, CloudIBN provides holistic security coverage across four core domains:1. Mobile Application Security: CloudIBN conducts thorough testing for Android and iOS apps, including code obfuscation, reverse engineering resistance, insecure data storage, and session hijacking vulnerabilities.2. Web Application & API Security: The team simulates OWASP Top 10 exploits like SQL Injection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), and Broken Access Control, covering both frontend and backend architecture, including APIs.3. Cloud Infrastructure Assessment: CloudIBN assesses misconfigurations in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, checks for exposed services, storage buckets, IAM policies, and evaluates against compliance frameworks like CIS Benchmarks.4. IoT Security: As IoT devices become gateways to critical systems, CloudIBN’s VAPT services test firmware vulnerabilities, insecure communications, and data exposure in connected devices.CloudIBN’s Proven VAPT MethodologyCloudIBN follows a structured five-phase methodology designed to deliver both technical accuracy and business value:1. Discovery & Scoping: Understanding architecture, tech stacks, compliance requirements, and critical assets.2. Automated Vulnerability Scanning: Using industry-standard tools (e.g., Nessus, OpenVAS, Burp Suite) to identify surface-level risks.3. Manual Penetration Testing: Ethical hackers mimic sophisticated attack scenarios to test real exploitability.4. Comprehensive Risk Reporting: Executive and technical reports including CVSS scores, prioritized remediation steps, and risk matrices.5. Retesting & Remediation Support: Post-remediation validation ensures all issues are addressed and systems are resilient.Facing a compliance audit? Ensure your security posture is rock-solid. Partner with CloudIBN’s certified VA & PT Audit Services and stay ahead of regulatory demands: https://www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-usa/ Built for Scale, Speed, and SecurityCloudIBN’s VAPT platform is scalable for both startups and large enterprises. The services are:1. Customizable based on client risk tolerance and industry.2. Compliance-aligned, supporting PCI-DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and more.3. Non-intrusive, ensuring minimal downtime and zero operational disruption.Clients benefit from:1. 24/7 support from certified ethical hackers2. Real-time dashboard visibility3. Dedicated project managers for each VAPT engagement4. Integration-ready security reports for SIEM and SOC platformsAs technology continues to evolve, so do the methods of cybercriminals. CloudIBN’s VAPT Audit Services provide organizations with more than just security—they offer visibility, control, and confidence. In a time when cyber threats are as diverse as the platforms they target, CloudIBN’s holistic VA & PT Services bring unified, scalable, and compliance-focused protection. Whether you're securing a mobile app, a cloud deployment, or an IoT network, CloudIBN delivers peace of mind through precision-driven cybersecurity.Related Services:Cybersecurity Services:About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity service provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide.

