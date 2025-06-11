Siemens and NVIDIA Expand Partnership to Accelerate AI Capabilities in Manufacturing

Companies Celebrate Collaboration Driving Industrial AI for Global Manufacturers

Expanded Partnership to Enable AI-Powered Factories of the Future, Connecting NVIDIA AI and Accelerated Computing With the Siemens Xcelerator Platform and Products

New Industrial AI Infrastructure on NVIDIA Accelerated Computing Transforms the Factory Floor



PARIS, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA GTC Paris at VivaTech—Siemens and NVIDIA announced today an expansion of their partnership to accelerate the next era of industrial AI and digitalization and enable the factory of the future.

“Modern manufacturers face mounting pressure to boost efficiency, enhance quality and adapt swiftly to changing market demands,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Our partnership with Siemens is bringing NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing to the world’s leading enterprises and opening new opportunities for the next wave of industrial AI.”

“AI is fundamentally transforming manufacturing and infrastructure. Over the last three years, we’ve worked closely to merge AI models and high-performance computing, with industrial data and domain know-how,” said Roland Busch, president and CEO of Siemens AG. “Together, Siemens and NVIDIA are now empowering companies across every industry to unlock the scaled impact of AI in the physical world.”

The combination of Siemens and NVIDIA technologies will empower industrial companies to leverage comprehensive, AI-powered technologies for next-generation factory automation — spanning every stage from product design to execution. This enables companies to make more confident decisions using real-time, data-driven insights, enhance operational efficiencies and improve collaboration.

Partnering to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Industry

In 2022, the companies announced a partnership to bring the industrial metaverse to life by connecting technologies from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to the NVIDIA Omniverse ™ platform. The combination of Siemens’ software and industrial automation leadership with NVIDIA’s cutting-edge AI and accelerated computing empowers organizations across sectors to optimize performance, boost productivity and meet sustainability goals through digitalization. The partnership has since expanded to include collaboration in generative AI, industrial AI and robotics.

Siemens integrates NVIDIA technology throughout the Siemens Xcelerator platform. Announced earlier this year, Teamcenter Digital Reality Viewer represents a significant leap forward in product lifecycle management-based visualization, bringing real-time ray-tracing capabilities directly into Teamcenter to enable companies to seamlessly visualize and interact with photorealistic, physics-based digital twins of their products, allowing for faster, more informed decisions.

HD Hyundai, one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, is using this capability to visualize next-generation hydrogen- and ammonia-powered vessels — managing millions of parts in real time while cutting design iteration time from days to hours with generative AI.

By coupling NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs with Siemens’ computational fluid dynamics software, Simcenter Star-CCM+ customers can simulate and test products virtually with significantly enhanced speed. For example, using Simcenter Star-CCM+ software accelerated by NVIDIA Blackwell and NVIDIA CUDA-X ™ libraries, BMW Group and Siemens achieved a 30x speedup for transient aerodynamics simulations of entire vehicle geometries — accelerating the simulation of vehicle aerodynamics while reducing energy consumption and costs.

Siemens and NVIDIA are also redefining how factories operate. A new line of Siemens Industrial PCs , certified for NVIDIA GPUs, drive powerful AI-supported industrial computing, withstanding heat, dust and vibration, and allowing for 24/7 operation. They enable complex industrial automation tasks — from AI-based robotics to quality inspection and predictive maintenance — delivering a 25x acceleration in AI execution.

Advanced AI agents will work seamlessly across the Siemens Industrial Copilot portfolio, executing entire AI-powered processes without human intervention. Siemens’ Industrial Copilot for Operations brings generative AI to shopfloor operators and will be optimized to run on premises with NVIDIA RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs. The Operations Copilot leverages NVIDIA NeMo™ microservices and the NVIDIA AI Blueprint for video search and summarization to deliver real-time, AI-powered assistance for shopfloor operations, saving 30% of reactive maintenance time.

To provide manufacturers with 360-degree visibility into industrial systems and strengthen cybersecurity operations, Siemens is also collaborating with NVIDIA to pioneer a new class of operational technology cybersecurity by integrating NVIDIA BlueField® DPUs, leveraging accelerated computing in pursuit of AI-driven cybersecurity.

The expanded partnership between Siemens and NVIDIA is poised to drive the next wave of innovation in industrial manufacturing. With Siemens spearheading the transformation of industries and NVIDIA accelerated computing, the companies are enabling the deployment of AI solutions on the shopfloor with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

About Siemens AG

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.

