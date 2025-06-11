Global Rotary Pumps Market is Expected to Reach at USD 13.07 Billion by 2035 | Fact.MR

Analysis of Rotary Pumps Market Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Nordics, GCC countries, Japan, Korea

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Rotary Pumps Market is expected to maintain steady momentum, with revenue projected to rise from USD 7.8 billion in 2025 to USD 13.07 billion by 2035. This indicates a consistent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%, driven primarily by increasing demand across various sectors, including oil and gas, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment industries.The rotary pumps market includes a wide range of positive-displacement pump technologies such as gear, vane, lobe, and peristaltic pumps, which are extensively utilized in industries like chemical processing, water treatment, and energy. These pumps are valued for their compact form, consistent flow output, and capability to handle viscous, shear-sensitive fluids with minimal pulsation. Over the years, manufacturers have significantly improved seal technology, materials used in construction, and drive systems—enhancing pump longevity and decreasing maintenance requirements. With the growing need for energy-efficient and dependable fluid handling systems, rotary pumps have become vital solutions, offering specialized performance in line with evolving industrial regulations and advanced production environments.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2399 Rotary Pumps Market InsightsExperts tracking the rotary pumps market note that growth is being moderately sustained by widespread industrial development and modernization initiatives. Asia-Pacific leads as the fastest-growing region, propelled by swift urban growth and infrastructure expansion in countries like China and India. Conversely, North America and Europe are concentrating on upgrading their facilities with advanced, low-emission rotary pumps to align with environmental standards. Innovations in this market are increasingly focused on smart technologies, including pumps equipped with sensors and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, enabling real-time performance tracking and predictive servicing. A notable shift among end-users shows increasing preference for evaluating total lifecycle costs instead of just upfront prices, fueling demand for energy-efficient models endorsed by global regulatory agencies.Rotary Pumps Market Future OutlookLooking forward, the rotary pumps market is anticipated to expand steadily, maintaining a mid-single-digit CAGR over the next several years. Key factors contributing to this growth include the rising adoption of biofuels—which require durable pumps for high-viscosity fluids—and growing demand within the biotechnology sector, which needs gentle, hygienic fluid transport for sensitive biological materials. In addition, the expansion of distributed renewable energy sources, such as biodiesel and bioethanol facilities, will support localized demand for rotary pumps. Advances in additive manufacturing are expected to streamline the customization and production of pump components, reducing lead times and costs. Industry players who invest in environmentally friendly manufacturing techniques and robust digital service platforms are likely to gain competitive advantages, aligning with the broader industrial shift toward sustainability and smart infrastructure.Rotary Pumps Market Recent Industry NewsSeveral leading players in the rotary pumps market have made notable strategic moves in recent months, reflecting a highly active and evolving industry landscape. A prominent European manufacturer launched a new series of oil-free rotary vane pumps tailored for vacuum operations in semiconductor production, offering up to 20% energy savings. Meanwhile, a multinational pump company entered a strategic partnership with a Middle Eastern petrochemical firm to establish localized production of high-pressure lobe pumps, aimed at streamlining logistics and cutting delivery times. Additionally, a North American original equipment manufacturer (OEM) introduced a new AI-enabled monitoring solution compatible with existing pump systems, helping users predict maintenance needs and reduce unexpected downtime by as much as 30%. These initiatives highlight the industry’s increasing focus on digital integration, sustainability, and regional manufacturing.Rotary Pumps Market Notable DevelopmentsSome of the most significant advancements in the rotary pumps market include the incorporation of advanced materials such as composite rotors and ceramic-coated casings, which have substantially improved chemical resistance and durability. The growing use of modular pump designs is also allowing for rapid deployment and simplified onsite installation. In terms of digital services, the rise of wireless temperature and vibration sensors has revolutionized aftermarket support—enabling users to subscribe to real-time performance updates and receive automated alerts when operational limits are exceeded. Regulatory changes have also played a critical role, with stricter environmental and noise-level standards spurring the release of new low-noise, low-pulsation rotary gear pumps that meet global eco-certification requirements. Collectively, these technological and regulatory shifts are setting new benchmarks for reliability, transparency, and environmental compliance in pump operations.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2399 Rotary Pumps Market Segmentation OverviewThe rotary pumps market is segmented based on product type, capacity, end-use industry, and geographical region. Product types include gear, vane, screw, lobe, progressive cavity, piston, and peristaltic pumps. Capacity-wise, pumps are divided into small (up to 500 gallons per minute), medium (500–1,000 gpm), and large (over 1,000 gpm) categories. The market serves a wide range of end-use sectors including oil, gas, and refining (onshore, offshore, refining operations), chemicals (both basic and downstream), and water & wastewater (municipal and industrial). Additional application areas span general industrial operations, pulp and paper manufacturing, metal fabrication, pharmaceuticals, shipbuilding, mining, harbor and canal management, building services, and power generation—which includes coal oil, combined cycle gas, hydroelectric, and nuclear energy.Regionally, the rotary pumps market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region exhibits distinct market dynamics shaped by local industrial priorities, regulatory environments, and infrastructure development patterns.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR: Pump market is estimated at US$ 60.12 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach a size of US$ 91.77 billion by 2034-end Reciprocating pumps market is estimated at USD 7.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 13.5 Billion by 2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.