Bitget Wallet Taps Hana to Boost Social Finance With 680K HANA Rewards



SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, is working with Hana Network on a new initiative aimed at expanding access to crypto through lightweight, socially-driven user experiences. The move reflects a broader industry shift toward making blockchain tools easier to use by integrating familiar mobile and social behaviors into onboarding.

The campaign, which runs from June 11 to June 18, introduces a 680,000 HANA token reward pool for users who complete a short series of tasks, including joining community channels and making a small crypto trade through Bitget Wallet. Designed for accessibility, the effort targets new Web3 users, using entry points that feel closer to social media participation than to traditional finance.

Hana Network offers a mobile-native platform built around the concept of "hypercasual finance," where users interact through social features like tipping, peer-to-peer transfers, and game-like engagement loops. Account setup is simplified via logins from platforms such as Telegram and X, and users can earn by participating in community activity without navigating complex blockchain interfaces. This positions Hana as part of a growing category of apps seeking to normalize crypto interactions by embedding them in everyday digital routines.

The campaign reflects Bitget Wallet's continued focus on expanding the everyday use of self-custody wallets. By incorporating social and mobile-native design elements, the initiative seeks to lower entry barriers for a broader audience, particularly users who are new to crypto or more accustomed to mainstream digital platforms.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

