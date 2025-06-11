LQpay Expands Compliant Surcharging Solution, Optimizing Payment Strategy for Healthcare Practices

End-to-End Compliant Credit Surcharging with Custom Integration Now Available

PLANTATION, Fla., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LQpay, a leading provider of innovative patient payments and automation technology, announced the expansion of its end-to-end compliant credit card surcharging solution, empowering healthcare practices to optimize their payment strategy and more seamlessly defray operational costs without sacrificing efficiencies or the patient experience.

The latest enhancements enable medical and dental organizations to pass along credit card processing fees and serve up the necessary disclosures to patients across all eligible channels, encompassing both in-office and remote payment types, such as recurring billing plans, text- and email-to-pay, card on file, etc. In addition, by leveraging its proprietary RPA (Robotics Processing Automation) technology, LQpay has the unique capability to customize the integration of these payment types into any underlying EMR/practice management system. This custom integration capability allows practices to tailor the posting and reporting of surcharged transactions according to their unique workflows, business requirements, and practice management systems. By automatically calculating and applying compliant surcharges to eligible credit card transactions and facilitating accurate record-keeping of patient accounts, healthcare practices can reduce operational expenses without increasing administrative burden.

As payment processing costs continue to rise, healthcare providers face continuous pressure on operating margins. LQpay’s enhanced surcharging platform offers a powerful, compliant way for practices to offset these expenses without disrupting workflows or compromising the patient experience.

“Today’s healthcare practices need more than a payment processor. They need a partner who can help them navigate complexity while protecting profitability,” said Shashi Kapur, CEO of LQpay. "Based on valuable feedback from our customers and partners, along with our dedication to innovation, we are proud to be a premier payments technology provider merging end-to-end compliant surcharging with robust Robotics Processing Automation (RPA). Our expanded surcharging capabilities provide healthcare organizations with a turnkey, compliant way to reduce costs and operate more efficiently.”

Since its initial introduction, LQpay's compliant surcharging feature has provided practices with a valuable tool to offset the growing expense of payment processing fees. Recognizing the evolving needs of the healthcare industry and LQpay’s commitment to continuous improvement, these enhancements truly set LQpay apart in the industry, ensuring practices experience greater efficiency and maximized financial benefit.

Key Benefits of LQpay’s Surcharging Enhancement:

Optimized payment strategy ensuring credit card processing fees are consistently offset, regardless of how patients choose to pay.

ensuring credit card processing fees are consistently offset, regardless of how patients choose to pay. Custom integration with practice management systems (PMS). Unlike generic surcharge options, payments are automatically posted according to each practice’s workflow and reporting requirements.

with practice management systems (PMS). Unlike generic surcharge options, payments are automatically posted according to each practice’s workflow and reporting requirements. Certified, compliant solution aligned with processor mandates, card network rules, and applicable state and regional regulations.

aligned with processor mandates, card network rules, and applicable state and regional regulations. Configurable patient communications and transparent fee disclosures to ensure patients are clearly informed about surcharges before payment and provided options for alternative, non-surcharge payment methods (e.g., ACH, debit, cash).

and to ensure patients are clearly informed about surcharges before payment and provided options for alternative, non-surcharge payment methods (e.g., ACH, debit, cash). Real-time reconciliation and reporting tools with detailed dashboard, making it easy to track surcharge revenue and monitor compliance without manual record-keeping.





The surcharging capability is now available to both new and existing LQpay customers using approved payment gateways. Practices eager to enhance their financial performance and reduce processing expenses are encouraged to schedule a personalized demonstration.

About LQpay

Based in Plantation, FL, LQpay stands as a leading end-to-end patient payments platform, dedicated to serving the healthcare, dental, and veterinary practices. By integrating cutting-edge automation, AI-powered integrations, and modern payment functionalities such as text-to-pay and auto-posting, LQpay empowers practices to streamline operations, accelerate cash flow, and elevate the overall patient financial experience.

For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.lqpay.ai.

Press Contact: 954.909.5948 info@jdocadvertising.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.