Bitcoin Solaris Enters Phase 7 of Presale With 233% Launch Price Confirmed

TALLINN, Estonia, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), the high-speed, dual-consensus blockchain project, has officially entered Phase 7 of its presale. The token is now available for $7, with the next price increase to $8 just around the corner. With a confirmed launch price of $20 on major exchanges, early buyers are already positioned for a 233% return before market trading even begins.

Why Bitcoin Solaris Is Getting All the Buzz

Bitcoin Solaris isn’t trying to replace Bitcoin—it’s designed to evolve it. Instead of just replicating what came before, BTC-S uses a cutting-edge dual-consensus architecture that combines Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work (PoW) security with the lightning-fast speed and efficiency of Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS). This structure allows Bitcoin Solaris to achieve over 100,000 transactions per second (TPS) with 2-second finality, making it one of the fastest and most scalable blockchains to date.

From secure payments to enterprise integrations, from smart contracts to tokenized real estate, this ecosystem is engineered to deliver massive real-world value while keeping fees low and accessibility high.

Deep Tech for a Modern Crypto Economy

The reason BTC-S isn’t just hype is its tech.

Smart contracts are written in Rust and offer full compatibility with Solana tooling.



Validator rotation happens every 24 hours with strict performance rules and slashing penalties for bad actors.



Security includes resistance to 51% attacks, Byzantine fault tolerance, and optional zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) for privacy.



And most importantly, all smart contracts have been fully audited by Cyberscope and Freshcoins , giving investors peace of mind.

The Presale Phase That’s Turning Heads

Bitcoin Solaris is now in Phase 7 of its presale, with the token priced at $7 and set to rise to $8 in the next phase. With a confirmed launch price of $20, early buyers are already positioned for a 233% guaranteed gain, even before post-launch market momentum kicks in.

With over $3.8 million raised and more than 11,000 unique users already joined, this is quickly becoming one of the shortest and most explosive presales in crypto history. The presale is limited to just 90 days, ending July 31, 2025, and momentum is only increasing.

Buyers in this phase also receive a 9% bonus, making now the perfect moment to secure maximum upside before the next price jump.

The Future of DeFi Doesn’t Run on Hype—It Runs on BTC-S

Let’s Talk Wealth: How Bitcoin Solaris Can Make You Rich

Bitcoin Solaris was designed to create opportunities for anyone, whether you’re a miner, a DeFi user, or just holding tokens.

Here’s how:

Dual rewards from both the PoW base layer and DPoS validators mean multiple passive income streams.



Mobile-first architecture opens mining access to everyday users, eliminating the need for expensive rigs.



Token scarcity—with a cap of 21 million—mirrors Bitcoin’s model, maximizing long-term upside.



Staking incentives reward holders with compounding yields and governance power.



And because you must hold BTC-S to participate in mining, the system creates a natural buy-and-hold pressure that reduces dumping and supports sustainable growth.

Tokenomics Designed for Growth

BTC-S is more than just deflationary—it’s intelligently structured:

Total supply: 21 million (same as Bitcoin)



66.6% allocated to mining, making it a long-term, community-run token



20% for presale, keeping early funding tight



13.4% for liquidity and ecosystem growth, ensuring a healthy post-launch market.



The design ensures there are no whales dumping tokens, no inflationary pressures, and no short-term manipulation.

The Referral Program That Rewards Everyone

During the presale, Bitcoin Solaris also offers a dual-sided referral program :

Referrers earn 5% in BTC-S for every successful invite.



New users receive an extra 5% bonus on their token purchase.



Unlike other projects, this program rewards both parties equally and automatically, encouraging organic growth and deeper community engagement.

Influencers and Experts Are Talking

There’s been a surge of crypto influencers covering Bitcoin Solaris, and one of the most insightful breakdowns came from Ben Crypto . The review highlights BTC-S’s smart tokenomics, real-world use cases, and advanced architecture—all reasons why many believe it’s the best early-stage crypto of 2025.

Final Thoughts

Bitcoin Solaris is not just another altcoin trying to ride the Bitcoin name—it’s a well-engineered, heavily audited ecosystem built for modern use. With a high-speed blockchain, intelligent economic design, and true mining accessibility, it’s turning heads across the industry.

If you missed Bitcoin’s legendary run, this is your second chance to catch the rocket before it lifts off. And with the final hours of the current presale phase ticking down, the window is closing fast.

Get Started:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris



Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

