The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Key Driver for Plant-Based Collagen Supplements Market 2025: Rising Vegan Awareness and Demand for Alternatives

It will grow to $12.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Plant-Based Collagen Supplements Market?

The plant-based collagen supplements market appears to be on an upward trajectory. The market size has witnessed a rapid expansion in recent years and is predicted to grow from $7.02 billion in 2024 to $7.48 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.7%. Rising vegan population, escalating awareness about animal cruelty, early adoption of herbal supplements, the shift towards organic nutrition, and initial consumer distrust in animal collagen could be identifiers for such growth during the historic period.

What Does The Future Look Like For The Plant-Based Collagen Supplements Market?

In the foreseeable future, the plant-based collagen supplements market is poised for a swift surge. Addressing the expanded projection, the market size would reach $12.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.3%. This growth can be primarily attributed to the mounting demand for clean-label products, expansion of e-commerce health platforms, increasing focus on preventive healthcare, growing disposable income in developing nations, and an evident consumer shift towards holistic wellness. Today, major trends include advancements in plant-extraction technologies, innovations in functional food formulations, bioengineered ingredient developments, investment in research and development, and collaborations between food tech and beauty brands.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23796&type=smp

What Are The Major Growth Drivers Of The Plant-Based Collagen Supplements Market?

The increasing awareness of the vegan diet has emerged as the key elicitor, spiralling the growth of the plant-based collagen supplements market. The vegan diet, a plant-based eating pattern, excludes all animal products, including meat, dairy, eggs, and honey. The rising awareness regarding vegan diets results from consumers vying for healthier lifestyles and sustainable nutrition alternatives that resonate with their environmental and animal welfare concerns. To add, plant-based collagen supplements play a substantial role in vegan diets, providing essential nutrients and amino acids that support skin, joint, and bone health, while avoiding animal-based ingredients and aligning with ethical and sustainable lifestyle choices. This is testified by an astounding fact from Finder, an Australia-based fintech company platform, which reveals that approximately 3.4 million people, about 6.4% of UK adults, plan to follow a vegan diet by 2025 compared to a mere 2.1% of vegan consumers in 2024.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-based-collagen-supplements-global-market-report

Who Are The Major Players In The Plant-Based Collagen Supplements Market?

Prominent companies operating in the plant-based collagen supplements market include Bulletproof 360 Inc., Ming Chyi Biotechnology Ltd., Organifi LLC, Vital Proteins LLC, MaryRuth Organics, Ancient Nutrition LLC, PlantFusion, Neocell Corporation, Sunwarrior LLC, Great Lakes Gelatin Co., Feel Holdings Limited, FUTUREKIND INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, Rae Wellness PBC, Codeage, Superior Supplement Manufacturing Inc., Rheal Superfoods Ltd., Ancient + Brave, VeCollal, Creative Enzymes LLC, Primal Kitchen Inc.

What Key Trends Are Shaping The Plant-Based Collagen Supplements Market?

Focus on innovation defines the contemporary trend in the market. Major companies are steering towards pectin-based gummy development to offer vegan-friendly, natural alternatives that foster collagen production and cater to the growing demand for sustainable, plant-derived wellness solutions. An instance of this is the Canadian natural health and wellness brand, Herbaland Naturals Inc., which launched Vegan Collagen Booster Gummies in July 2024. The gummies are crafted with the natural carbohydrate pectin derived from fruits instead of gelatin, making it suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

How Is The Plant-Based Collagen Supplements Market Segmented?

The market report segments the plant-based collagen supplements market by:

1 Product Type: Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Native Collagen

2 Source: Hemp, Soy, Pea Protein, Other Sources

3 Form: Powdered, Non-Powdered

4 Application: Food And Beverages, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Others

5 Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Under Product Type, Gelatin comprises of Food Grade Gelatin, Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin, Cosmetic Grade Gelatin, Industrial Grade Gelatin. Hydrolyzed Collagen includes Powder Form, Liquid Form, Capsule Form, Functional Food And Beverage Additives, and under Native Collagen are Type I Collagen, Type II Collagen, Type III Collagen, Skincare And Dermatology Applications.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Plant-Based Collagen Supplements Market?

In 2024, North America held the majority share in the plant-based collagen supplements market. Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years. The regions encompassed in this market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/probiotics-dietary-supplements-global-market-report

Herbal Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/herbal-supplements-global-market-report

Botanical Supplements Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/botanical-supplements-global-market-report

For more comprehensive market insights, The Business Research Company offers over 15000+ reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you get the insights needed to beat the competition.

Reach out to us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Send an email to info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.