Advanced Ceramics Market worth $16.27 billion by 2029, at 6.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Advanced Ceramics Market is projected to reach USD 16.27 billion by 2029 from USD 12.16 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The advanced ceramics market has grown robustly over the past few years due to numerous important factors. One of them is rising demand from industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, and the healthcare sector, which has given impetus to the growth of this market. Advanced ceramics, with their outstanding characteristics such as high-temperature resistance, strength, and electrical insulation, play a crucial role in producing components like semiconductors, engine components, and medical implants. For example, growth in electric cars and clean technologies has increased demand for ceramics used in batteries and power systems. Technological developments have played a key role to increase performance capabilities, such as corrosion resistance and strength of advanced ceramics, which qualify them for next-generation applications including 5G base stations and space missions.

KYOCERA Corporation (Japan) CeramTec (Germany) CoorsTek (US) Morgan Advanced Materials (UK) 3M (US), AGC Ceramics Co., Ltd. (Japan) MARUWA Co., Ltd. (Japan) Saint-Gobain Performance Ceramics & Refractories (France) Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Advanced Ceramics Market:

Drivers: Government investments in research, energy, and aerospace & defense industries Restraint: Complex manufacturing processes of advanced ceramics Opportunity: Integration of nanotechnology in advanced ceramic materials Challenge: Brittleness of advanced ceramics

Key Findings of the Study:

Alumina is projected to have the largest market share in 2024 in terms of value. Ceramic coatings application segment to have the second highest market share in the advanced ceramics market. Asia Pacific to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Alumina ceramics has the largest share in terms of material in the advanced ceramics market. Alumina-based ceramics dominate most industrial segments like electronics, aerospace, and medical instruments. Due to their tolerance towards ultra-high temperature, alumina-based ceramics can effectively act as cutters, insulators, and substrates used in manufacturing semiconductor devices. The market for alumina ceramics has increased with the increasing demand for high-performance, long-lasting materials in miniaturized electronics and energy-efficient systems. With industries striving for sustainability, alumina ceramics also play their part by allowing longer-lasting components that minimize waste. In the advanced ceramics industry, their cost-effectiveness and versatility over other high-performance materials have made them a go-to option. Advancements in processing methods, including additive manufacturing, have further diversified their applications and enabled complex geometries and bespoke solutions. The market impact of alumina ceramics is reflected in their predicted growth, stimulated by growing investment in green energy and emerging manufacturing technologies.

Ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) is a well-knowned applications in the advanced ceramics market, fueled by their superior properties and increasing uses in high-performance industries. In contrast to conventional ceramics, CMCs integrate ceramic fibers with a ceramic matrix, creating materials that possess greater strength, thermal resistance, and toughness while being lightweight. These properties make them more and more valuable in aerospace, automotive, and energy, where high tolerance to harsh environments is essential. In aerospace alone, for example, CMCs are changing engine parts with the ability to withstand temperatures well above 1,500°C, increasing fuel efficiency, and lowering emissions. This has fuelled demand and made CMCs a critical secondary keyword to the advanced ceramics market. The impact of CMCs on the market is significant since they overcome limitations of traditional materials such as metals and monolithic ceramics. Their thermal shock and wear resistance have increased their application in gas turbines, heat exchangers, and even medical implants, widening the application of the advanced ceramics market. Producers are spending big on research and development to maximize production processes, including chemical vapor infiltration and polymer infiltration pyrolysis, to increase output and lower costs.

Europe commands the third-largest market share among the global advanced ceramics market on account of a mix of industrial strengths, technological capabilities, and multifarious applications across target sectors. The continent's resilient manufacturing sector, more so in nations such as Germany, France, and the UK, underpins strong demand for advanced ceramics. Germany has globally recognized automotive sector, which depends greatly on these materials for parts such as brakes, engine components, and exhaust systems because of their resistance to wear and heat. This industrial dominance is matched by Europe's dominance in aerospace and defense, where high-tech ceramics are valued for their lightness and resistance to harsh conditions, enabling innovations in aircraft and military hardware. Moreover, the emphasis of Europe on sustainability and renewable energy sources supports the market. Advanced ceramics are a central component in the generation of energy, for instance, in solar panels and wind turbines, that is consistent with the region's ambitious environmental agendas.

