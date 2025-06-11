Global In Store Music Service Market To Reach $3.11 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 9.0%

In Store Music Service Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

In Store Music Service Global Market Report 2025 brings in-depth market insights regarding the global in-store music service market. Retail customer experience enhancement, brand identity reinforcement, and shopper dwell time increase, among other factors, are expected to drive the global market to $2.20 billion in 2025 from $2.02 billion in 2024. The market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The In Store Music Service Market Going Forward?

Boosted by enhancements in customer loyalty improvement, impulse purchase stimulation, competitive differentiation, and integration with marketing strategies, the in-store music service market size has grown significantly over recent years. The market is predicted to further expand to $3.11 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 9.0%. This projected increase can be attributed to factors such as rising demand for personalized customer experiences, integration with omnichannel retail strategies, increased focus on brand storytelling, and adoption by small and medium businesses.

What Drivers Will Propel The In Store Music Service Market Growth?

A key factor promoting the growth of the in store music service market is the rapid integration of the Internet of Things IoT. IoT allows for seamless connectivity and data exchange among devices, enabling personalized in-store music experiences, dynamic playlists, and real-time adjustments based on customer preferences, traffic patterns, or store ambiance. Increased connectivity advancements, such as 5G, is leading to an expansion of IoT. For instance, in 2023, according to Ericsson, a Sweden-based networking, and telecommunications company, 15.7 billion IoT connections are expected to surge up to 38.8 billion IoT connections by 2029.

Who Are The Primary Competitors In The In Store Music Service Market?

The in store music service market is presently dominated by major companies such as Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Mood Media Corp, Pandora Media Inc., TouchTunes Corp, PlayNetwork Inc., Rockbot Inc., Imagesound Ltd, Soundtrack Your Brand Sweden AB., Soundreef Ltd, Qsic Pty Ltd, Retail Radio Inc., Ambie Corp, Brandtrack Inc., Xenox Music & Media B.V., SoundMachine, Cloud Cover Media Inc., Jukeboxy, Custom Channels.net LLC, Yodeck, Easy On Hold, StorePlay, Jazzy Rhyme Music, Auracle Sound Ltd, Music Concierge Ltd., NSM Music Inc., Open Ear Music, Soundnet Srl, Brandi Music.

What Role Do Emerging Trends Play In Shaping The In Store Music Service Market Landscape?

The pursuit of enhancing customer experience, operational efficiency, and brand engagement has led to impressive advancements in audio technology by key market players. For instance, Rehegoo Music Group, a UK-based music service provider, launched 'music for spaces,' a streaming service designed for business premises such as gyms, spas, and retail stores in July 2022.

How Is The In Store Music Service Market Segmented?

The in store music service market is segmented as follows:

1 By Service Type: Background Music, In-Store Messaging, Custom Music Solutions

2 By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3 By End-User: Retail Stores, Restaurants, Shopping Malls, Hotels, Other End-Users

Subsegments are further divided based on genre and mood-based playlists, brand-centric music composition, promotional announcements, and more.

Where Does Regional Growth Stand Currently And In The Future Of In Store Music Service Market?

North America ranked as the most significant region in the in store music service market in 2024. However, the fastest growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period.

