Global Inertial Reference System Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities From 2025 To 2034

The Business Research Company’s Inertial Reference System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the heart of this report is the strong growth trend within the inertial reference system market over the years. It has been projected that rising from $11.61 billion in 2024, the market will reach $12.34 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. The growth witnessed over the historic period springs from the increasing adoption of inertial navigation systems in defense applications, rising need for precision in navigation and positioning, integration of IRS in missile guidance systems, and an escalating demand for more precise and reliable navigation in aerospace.

What Will Be The Inertial Reference System Market Size In The Foreseeable Future?

In the next few years, the inertial reference system market size is projected to see strong growth. An ascent to $15.85 billion in 2029 is expected, growing at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. Factors propelling this growth in the forecast period include the rising demand for inertial reference systems IRS in autonomous vehicles, increasing applications in commercial aviation for safety and efficiency, growing need for IRS in unmanned aerial vehicles UAVs, and an increasing demand for IRS in GPS-denied environments.

What Are The Key Inertial Reference System Market Drivers?

The upward growth trajectory of the inertial reference system market is anticipated to be further propelled by the increasing number of satellite launches. These satellite launches serve multiple purposes, including communication, navigation, weather monitoring, and scientific research. As such, an increase in these launches is directly proportional to the growing demand for enhanced global connectivity due to advancements in communication technology and the need for more reliable satellite-based systems. Real-world repercussions of these advancements can be seen in the example of the US-based non-profit organization, Space Foundation, which reported that more than 2,800 satellites were deployed into orbit in 2023, a 23% increase from 2022.

Who Are The Forefront Players In The Inertial Reference System Market?

The inertial reference system market boasts an impressive lineup of key industry players, which includes Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems plc, Safran Group, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Analog Devices Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Trimble Inc., Moog Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Groupe Gorge, KVH Industries Inc., MEMSIC Group, EMCORE Corporation, iMAR Navigation GmbH, VectorNav Technologies LLC, Gladiator Technologies Inc., and SKYbrary Aviation Safety.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Inertial Reference System Market?

Emerging trends acknowledge the focus of major inertial reference system market companies on advancing autonomous system technologies to enhance operational efficiency and reduce reliance on human intervention. For instance, Thales Group, a France-based aerospace and defense company, launched in April 2025, a new inertial measurement unit IMU within its TopAxyz product line, designed to provide resilient navigation capabilities for various applications.

How Is The Inertial Reference System Market Segmented?

The IRS market report segments the market as follows:

- By Component: Accelerometers, Gyroscopes, Magnetometers, Other Components

- By Platform: Aircraft, Marine, Spacecraft, Land Vehicles

- By Application: Navigation, Control And Stabilization, Other Applications

- By End-User: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Marine, Other End-Users

It also divides the market into various sub-segments like accelerometers, gyroscopes, and magnetometers.

Which Region Is Leading The Inertial Reference System Market Scene?

North America emerged as the largest region in the inertial reference system market in 2024. However, as per the forecast, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

