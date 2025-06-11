Global Feed Acidulants Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025

How Has The Feed Acidulants Market Evolved So Far?

The feed acidulants market size has seen profound expansion in recent years, escalating from $2.88 billion in 2024 to a predicted $3.09 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. This growth is propelled by rising demand for dairy products, the increasing need to prevent spoilage in animal feed, growing adoption of acidulants in poultry feed, expansion of the aquaculture industry, and the burgeoning concerns over food safety in livestock products.

What Predictions Can Be Made About The Feed Acidulants Market?

The feed acidulants market is set to witness continued growth with a forecasted rise to $4.06 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.1%. This expansion can be ascribed to growing demand for high-quality animal feed, rising global population and meat consumption, the increased need for improved feed preservation, heightened awareness of animal health and nutrition, and increased livestock production. Emerging trends include the adoption of intensive farming practices, advancements in feed formulation technologies, technological breakthroughs in acidulant production, the creation of new feed acidulant products, and growing demand for high-performance feeds.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Feed Acidulants Market?

The increasing consumption of animal-based products is anticipated to propel the feed acidulants market growth. As income levels rise and a more protein-rich diet becomes accessible to more individuals, particularly in developing countries, the consumption of animal-based products has seen steady growth. Such products support the demand for feed acidulants, as they assist in optimizing digestion and gut health in the face of enlarged livestock production. Evidence of this trend lies in the Department of Agriculture's report which stated that in 2022, the poultry industry's overall sales were $76.9 billion, a 67% rise from 2021.

Who Are The Key Players In The Feed Acidulants Market?

Prominent companies in the feed acidulants market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Univar Solutions Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, DSM-Firmenich, Nutreco NV, Adisseo SAS, Tate & Lyle PLC, Corbion NV, Kemin Industries Inc., Perstorp Holding AB, Batory Foods Inc., Bartek Ingredients Inc., RP International Limited, FBC Industries Inc., Hawkins Watts, Suntran Industrial Group Ltd., Sunnycare Inc.

These companies are focusing on developing innovative products to enhance feed efficiency and digestion. Case in point, Kemin Industries launched PROSIDIUM, a feed pathogen control solution designed to ensure feed safety by reducing the risk of salmonella and viral transmission in animal feed.

How Is The Feed Acidulants Market Segmented?

The feed acidulants market is segmented into-

By Type: Lactic Acid, Formic Acid, Propionic Acid, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Acetic Acid, Other Types

By Form: Liquid, Dry

By Function: PH Control, Feed Efficiency, Flavor, Others Functions

By Application: Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, Other Applications

Subsegments are defined by acids such as D-Lactic Acid, L-Lactic Acid, DL-Lactic Acid, and by percentage of certain acid types such as 85% Formic Acid, 94% Formic Acid, among others.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Feed Acidulants Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the feed acidulants market in 2024. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

