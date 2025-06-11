TCL Taps Transmit to Power Scalable In-Stream Monetization Across Its TCLtv+ Ecosystem

We’re excited to bring our in-stream ad technology to TCLtv+, a platform that shares our vision for performance, innovation, and viewer experience” — Seth Hittman, CEO of Transmit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transmit , the world's leading streaming monetization platform, today announced a partnership with TCL, a global leader in TV manufacturing that ranks among the most popular and advanced brands worldwide. This partnership will bring scalable, in-stream monetization to TCLtv+’s growing roster of FAST channel partners.Transmit’s technology enables addressable, non-disruptive ad formats inserted with AI-powered precision to drive premium CPMs and improve overall viewer engagement for TCLtv+. Integrated via its partnership with Wurl - Transmit unlocks a greater revenue opportunity for content owners while preserving the premium experience TCLtv+ viewers have come to expect - with no technical lift required.“We’re excited to bring our in-stream ad technology to TCLtv+, a platform that shares our vision for performance, innovation, and viewer experience,” said Seth Hittman , CEO of Transmit. “Together, we’re helping content partners monetize more moments and grow revenue without sacrificing the integrity of the stream.”“As our FAST viewership continues to grow, we’re always looking for innovative experiences that benefit both our consumers and our marketing partners. Transmit’s technology offers a great viewing experience while aligning our brand partners with amazing content and our globally scaled TCL audiences”, said Jeremy Straight, VP, Global GM TCL Ads.Key Benefits of the Partnership Include:- Innovative Ad Formats: Seamless, addressable in-stream units that enhance engagement at key moments without interrupting programming.- Higher CPMs: Transmit’s formats are proven to command premium rates through better targeting and attention.- Instant Monetization: Wurl integration enables turnkey activation for TCLtv+ channel partners.- Scalable Demand: Access to both TCL’s direct sales and Transmit’s proprietary marketplace.As the FAST category matures, this partnership reinforces TCL's position as a leading platform and OEM, combining great content with best-in-class monetization infrastructure and a premium user experience.About TransmitTransmit ( www.transmit.live ) is an end-to-end monetization platform designed specifically for content owners, distributors, and rights holders. By providing powerful tools to maximize the value of their content, Transmit empowers clients to optimize content distribution, create premium inventory, and drive greater financial success. With an unwavering focus on scalability, viewer experience and data driven results, Transmit is revolutionizing the way the industry approaches content monetization.About TCLtv+TCLtv+ ( https://tcltv.plus/ ) is the free streaming service from TCL, one of the world’s largest and most innovative television manufacturers. Available on TCL smart TVs and mobile apps, TCLtv+ delivers hundreds of FAST channels and thousands of on-demand titles — all without subscriptions or logins.

