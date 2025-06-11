In-Depth Analysis Of The Global Parcel Delivery Logistics Market: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Parcel Delivery Logistics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size Of The Parcel Delivery Logistics Market?

The parcel delivery logistics market has gained significant momentum in the past few years, with its value predicted to increase from $537.87 billion in 2024 to $579.56 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. Factors driving growth during this period include a rise in demand for same-day delivery services, increased use of automated warehouses, more instances of reverse logistics due to returns, advancements in last-mile delivery, and a growing emphasis on sustainable packaging and transport.

What Are The Expected Growth In The Parcel Delivery Logistics Market ?

Looking ahead, the market for parcel delivery logistics is slated for high growth. By 2029, the market is estimated to reach $773.70 billion, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. This surge is attributed to increasing adoption of drones and autonomous delivery, the rising integration of AI and machine learning, growing demand for real-time tracking solutions, the expansion of e-commerce in emerging markets, and increased investment in smart logistics infrastructure.

The period is also set to see advancements in electric delivery vehicles, the development of contactless delivery solutions, innovation in cold chain logistics, developments in warehouse automation systems, and advancements in predictive analytics for delivery efficiency. These trends anticipate a dynamic and innovative market landscape in the near future.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23788&type=smp

How are Cross-Border Transactions Impacting the Growth of Parcel Delivery Logistics?

A rise in cross-border transactions is a critical driver propelling the growth of the parcel delivery logistics market forward. Cross-border transactions entail financial or commercial exchanges between parties from different countries, often involving international shipping and customs processes. The e-commerce boom has prompted these transmissions by enabling businesses to tap into the global customer base and necessitating smooth international transactions. These transactions enhance parcel delivery allowing seamless international payments, quicker customs clearance, and improved coordination and tracking across worldwide logistics networks for timely deliveries.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/parcel-delivery-logistics-global-market-report

Who are the Key Industry Players in the Parcel Delivery Logistics Market?

Several key players dominate the parcel delivery logistics market. These include the Alibaba Group, DHL Group, United Parcel Service Inc., FedEx Corporation, United States Postal Service, SF Express Co. Ltd., Royal Mail plc, General Logistics Systems B.V., Canada Post Corporation, PostNL N.V., Ninja Van Pte Ltd., DTDC Express Limited, Sociedad Estatal Correos y Telégrafos S.A. S.M.E., Aramex PJSC, Ekart Logistics, Delhivery Limited, Blue Dart Express Limited, Lalamove, Shiprocket, J&T Global Express Limited.

What Are The Emerging Trends In Parcel Delivery Logistics Market?

These companies are focusing on developing innovative solutions like the sub-2-hour delivery service to enhance delivery speed and improve customer satisfaction across the supply chain. Sub-2-hour delivery promises to deliver products within two hours, catering to urgent needs of a variety of items, particularly in urban areas. For example, in January 2025, Delhivery, an India-based logistics and supply chain services company, launched Rapid Commerce for brands. This service allows direct-to-consumer D2C brands, retailers, and e-commerce platforms to fulfill orders much faster than traditional e-commerce timelines.

How Is The Parcel Delivery Logistics Market Segmented?

The parcel delivery logistics market is broadly divided into different segments:

1 By Service Type: Business to Business B2B, Business to Consumer B2C, Consumer to Consumer C2C

2 By Transportation Mode: Roadways, Airways, Railways, Waterways

3 By Destination Type: Domestic, International

4 By End-User: Defense, Chemical, Retail, Wholesale, Logistics and Shipping, Other End-Users

Regional Insights Into The Parcel Delivery Logistics Market?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the parcel delivery logistics market and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing, with key regions covered in the market report being Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-food-delivery-services-global-market-report

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/injectable-drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drug-delivery-devices-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has gained a reputation for offering in-depth, data-rich analyses and insights. Equipped with 1,500,000 datasets, the advantage of comprehensive secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, we provide vital information to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at: The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.