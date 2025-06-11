Freshwater Microalgae Market to Surpass USD 1.89 Billion by 2035 Driven by Nutraceutical Boom

Freshwater Microalgae Market

Rising interest in eco-friendly products and advancements in microalgae cultivation technologies are driving market expansion globally.

Freshwater microalgae — tiny cells, massive impact. Driving the green revolution in biofuel, food, and pharma, this market is where sustainability meets profitability.” — Nandini Roy Chaudhari

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global freshwater microalgae market is poised for remarkable growth over the next decade, with increasing consumer focus on plant-based nutrition, dietary supplements, and sustainable agricultural practices. Spirulina and Chlorella, two of the most sought-after microalgae, continue to dominate the industry owing to their high protein, vitamin, and antioxidant content.The market, valued at USD 658.7 million in 2023, saw an 8.8% increase in global demand in 2024. Projections indicate that the industry will reach a staggering USD 1,899.8 million by 2035, growing at a steady CAGR of 9.3%.Explore Emerging Market Insights: Request a Sample Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17474 Market Trends Highlighted:Surging Demand for Plant-Based Proteins: Consumers globally are shifting to plant-based nutrition, propelling spirulina and chlorella consumption in both food and nutraceutical industries.Functional Foods & Bio-Ingredients: Growing use of microalgae in functional drinks, vegan protein powders, dietary supplements, and health foods.Sustainable Solutions: Microalgae biomass is increasingly used for biofuels, bioplastics, and sustainable aquaculture feed.Biotechnology Innovations: Development of algae-based pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and advanced fermentation technologies is accelerating market expansion.Increased Market Demand: Get In-Depth Analysis and Insights with Our Complete Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/freshwater-microalgae-market Key Takeaways of the Report:• Global market value projected to grow from USD 780.7 million in 2025 to USD 1,899.8 million by 2035.• Spirulina and Chlorella continue to lead the market owing to their rich protein, vitamin, and antioxidant profiles.• Significant market drivers include demand for functional foods, sustainable proteins, and nutraceuticals.• The USA, Germany, China, Japan, and India are identified as the top five key growth regions for freshwater microalgae consumption by 2035.Regional Market Outlook:• USA (CAGR 10.4%): Rising demand for nutraceuticals, sustainable protein sources, and algae-based biofuels.• Germany (CAGR 8.8%): Growth underpinned by organic, clean-label food preferences and supportive bioeconomy policies.• China (CAGR 7.9%): Robust expansion in functional food ingredients and pharmaceutical-grade algae production.• Japan (CAGR 9.3%): Focus on premium nutraceuticals, anti-aging products, and algae-based skincare innovations.• India (CAGR 8.5%): Growing emphasis on sustainable agriculture, plant protein for dietary use, and biofuel incentives.Competition Outlook:The freshwater microalgae industry is becoming increasingly competitive as key players focus on expanding production capabilities and developing innovative, high-value products. Leading manufacturers are capitalizing on:Leading Brands:• Allmicroalgae• Cyanotech Corporation• Ecoduna• Fermentalg• Martek Biosciences (a division of DSM)• Nutress B.V• EID Parry (Parry Nutraceuticals)• Pond Technologies• Roquette Klötze GmbH & Co. KG• Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd.• Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company• AlgaEnergy• Seambiotic Ltd.• Necton SA• Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co., Ltd.• C.B.N. Bio-engineering Co., Ltd• Algenol• Shaivaa Algaetech• Bluetec Naturals Co.,Ltd• Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co.,Ltd• Other Players (On Additional Requests)Explore Seaweed and Algae Industry Analysis: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/seaweed-and-algae Top Segments Studied in the Freshwater Microalgae Market Research ReportBy Strain Type:The market includes various strains such as Chlorella spp., Spirulina spp., Nannochloropsis, Dunaliella, Haematococcus spp., Scenedesmus spp., Euglena spp., and Tetraselmis spp., each offering unique benefits and applications.By End Use Application:These strains are utilized across multiple sectors, including the food & beverage sector, health & medical sector, animal feed sector, biofuel production, cosmetics & personal care sector, fertilizers sector, and pet food sector.By Region:The market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia and Belarus, Balkan & Baltic Countries, Middle East and Africa.Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage DomainFreshwater Fish Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/freshwater-fish-market Microalgae in Fertilizers Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/microalgae-fertilizers-sector Pet Food Microalgae Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/microalgae-pet-food-sector About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.Contact Us:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.