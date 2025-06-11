Crusoe Announces Strategic European Expansion with First Data Center in Norway, Partnering with Polar

Powered by 100% hydroelectric energy, the 12MW facility expands Crusoe Cloud’s data center footprint in Europe

SAN FRANCISCO and OSLO, Norway, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Polar to establish Crusoe’s first data center presence in mainland Europe. Crusoe has signed a contract for a 12 megawatt (MW) facility located in Norway, which will be powered entirely by 100% hydroelectric energy. The data center will host Crusoe Cloud, Crusoe’s intuitive and highly scalable platform optimized for next-generation AI workloads to customers across Europe and beyond. Expected to come online later this year and with the ability to expand up to 52MW, the Norwegian facility further strengthens Crusoe’s commitment to supporting customers’ compute-intensive AI workloads with clean, abundant energy sources.

“Partnering with Polar brings Crusoe Cloud's cutting-edge AI infrastructure directly to abundant, clean hydroelectric power. This allows our European customers to run their AI workloads with unparalleled performance without sacrificing their commitments to environmental responsibility,” said Chris Dolan, chief data center officer, Crusoe.

“Polar is proud to partner with Crusoe, a company that deeply shares our values of collaboration and innovation,” said Andy Hayes, CEO of Polar. “Crusoe’s commitment to maximizing compute efficiency while minimizing environmental impact perfectly aligns with our mission to provide sustainable and scalable data center solutions. We are excited to support Crusoe’s rapid growth across the European region.”

The Norwegian data center adds to Crusoe’s presence in Europe which includes a data center in Iceland, powered 100% by clean, renewable geothermal and hydroelectric energy.

About Crusoe Cloud

Crusoe Cloud is an intuitive, highly scalable platform to run next-generation AI workloads. Built on the latest, state-of-the-art GPU infrastructure, the platform delivers unmatched reliability and enterprise-grade support. Crusoe Cloud provides a cost effective solution that allows engineers, developers, and data scientists to focus on innovation, not infrastructure.

About Crusoe

Crusoe is on a mission to align the future of computing with the future of the climate. Crusoe provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly solution for AI infrastructure by harnessing large-scale clean energy, building AI-optimized data centers, and empowering builders to reach their AI potential. Crusoe is empowering the AI revolution.

About Polar

Polar develops and operates sustainable, high-performance data centers optimized for AI and high-density computing workloads. The company specializes in creating energy-efficient facilities powered by renewable sources, serving the growing demands of AI and technology companies across Europe.

Media Contact

Stephanie Schlegel

Offleash for Crusoe

Crusoe@offleashpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.